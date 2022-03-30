LETTER: Don’t vote for Christie

Letter to the Editor:
Please do not vote for Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie who is running for State Senate District 34 which covers portions of Bentonville and Bella Vista.
Christie is a RINO: A person who doesn't really support the Republican platform but gets elected to make deals with big business behind closed doors.
Christie tried to get a Walmart established in Bella Vista but the residences fought it and the plan was withdrawn.
Now he is trying to bring a Dollar General to the Metfield area of Bella Vista. We have a wonderful neighborhood here in Metfield. Two golf courses, a children's park, swimming pool, basketball/tennis/pickle court, country club and lake nearby. And Christie wants to put a Dollar General in the middle of it!
Golfers please excuse the Dollar General as you cross from Hole #8 to Hole #9. I am not kidding!
Many of us hope to attend the planning commission meeting but we have been told it is a done deal.
No one really wants to hear our opinion.
Please don't vote for Christie!
Donna Hutchinson
Bella Vista