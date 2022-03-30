LETTER: Don’t vote for Christie

Letter to the Editor:

Please do not vote for Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie who is running for State Senate District 34 which covers portions of Bentonville and Bella Vista.

Christie is a RINO: A person who doesn't really support the Republican platform but gets elected to make deals with big business behind closed doors.

Christie tried to get a Walmart established in Bella Vista but the residences fought it and the plan was withdrawn.

Now he is trying to bring a Dollar General to the Metfield area of Bella Vista. We have a wonderful neighborhood here in Metfield. Two golf courses, a children's park, swimming pool, basketball/tennis/pickle court, country club and lake nearby. And Christie wants to put a Dollar General in the middle of it!

Golfers please excuse the Dollar General as you cross from Hole #8 to Hole #9. I am not kidding!

Many of us hope to attend the planning commission meeting but we have been told it is a done deal.

No one really wants to hear our opinion.

Please don't vote for Christie!

Donna Hutchinson

Bella Vista