Mayor signs Arbor Day proclamation

Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie presented a proclamation designating Monday, March 21, as Arbor Day in the city during a rain-soaked ceremony at the location of the former Iberia Bank behind Premier Dermatology in Bella Vista.

According to the proclamation, J. Sterling Morton, in 1872, proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees, and this holiday, called Arbor Day, was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska.

Now the special day is observed throughout the nation and the world.

The ceremony in Bella Vista included the planting of two sycamore trees by Raines Tree Care.

The mayor's proclamation also stated that trees can "reduce the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life-giving oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife."

The proclamation also pointed out that trees are an important renewable resource "giving us paper, wood for our homes, fuel for our fires and countless other wood products" as well as helping "increase property values." The proclamation also stated that trees are needed to "enhance the economic vitality of business areas, and beautify our community," and that "wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal."

Christie said in signing the proclamation he hopes all the citizens of Bella Vista would celebrate Arbor Day and "support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands" and urged them to "plant trees to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations."