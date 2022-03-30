Group to drop ‘yarn bomb’ on city

The Bella Vista Arts Council is working on a yarn bomb public art installation to be held June 11 to July 11 to celebrate National Yarn Bomb Day on June 11.

A yarn bomb involves placing knitted or crocheted pieces on outdoor objects as an art installation. The Bella Vista yarn bomb will be at three locations: City Hall, the Bella Vista Public Library and the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Volunteers with and without knitting or crocheting skills are needed to create and install the pieces.

Debra DeVilbiss, creative director for the project, said she first experienced a yarn bomb in 2011 in Colorado Springs.

"I thought, 'Public art is the way to go.' I love that you're pulling people together with one common interest -- yarn. It's like a cross-cultural pulling together. I love that common contribution," she said. "The notion that public art can touch the emotional level and cause joy and delight and serendipity really appeals to me."

The theme for the event is "Bella Vista in Bloom." DeVilbiss is providing a couple of patterns, but the crocheters and knitters can come up with their own as well, she said.

The mesh fence along the garden at the library will be covered with yarn flowers. A suggested pattern for ovals and circles to create the flowers will be provided, but everyone may feel free to use their own creativity. Pieces are due May 15. At the museum, a granny square afghan will be draped over the railing in front of the entrance. Granny squares, size 12x12, are needed in any color combination by May 1. After these squares are received, they will each be edged in a dark forest green for joining together. Volunteers are needed to help with this process, which will be completed by May 15. At City Hall, the plan is to spell out "Bella Vista" in large fiber letters on the chain link fence that can be seen from the highway. Flowers, leaves and stems will also be needed. Volunteers who create yarn pieces are asked to use acrylic or other manufactured yarn but not yarn made of natural fiber, such as cotton or wool, as those will attract insects. DeVilbiss said the arts council will also gladly accept donations of yarn.

For more information, knitters and crocheters who wish to participate may email DeVilbiss at [email protected] with the subject line BV Yarn Art.

"It's all about getting the individual artisans involved in creating a structure in a new and different way," DeVilbiss said.

Volunteers will be needed for assembly, installation and removal of the pieces, she said. Volunteers without knitting or crocheting skills can help during these phases. To participate, email DeVilbiss at the email address above.

She also noted there are two crochet groups that meet at the library, and she attends both. Bella Vista Crochet meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Saturday, and We're Hooked meets at 1 p.m. the first and third Thursday. The second group is also open to knitters, she said. DeVilbiss said if anyone needs help, they may attend a meeting.

Kacy Earnest Spears, spokesperson for the library, said adult services librarian Amanda Gibson heads up the We're Hooked yarn group and agreed to help with the yarn bomb.

"We have the group, we have the space, and we're sharing those spaces with the Bella Vista Arts Council," she said. "We will have the installation in the garden so patrons can walk along the garden area and see the beautiful handiwork of all the knitting community. I'm so excited. We have a beautiful garden area, and I think this will only enhance that space by adding all the bright colors. It's good to be a part of something larger than the library that's happening at the library."

Xyta Lucas, co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society, said, "It will be fun to see what they come up with for yarn bombing at the museum. I'm sure it will be colorful and will draw people's attention to the museum, which will help us meet our goal of more visitors."