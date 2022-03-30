Garden Club celebrates anniversary by planting tree

The Bella Vista Garden Club kicked off its 50th anniversary celebration by dedicating a tree at the new Fire Station No. 3 on Glasgow Road on Friday, March 25.

Club President Pat Meyers said she chose a Milky Way Dogwood because the club's official tree is the dogwood. Most dogwoods need shade, but the chosen spot is in full sunlight, so she found a species of Japanese dogwood that thrives in sunlight, she said.

Meyers said the Garden Club formed in 1972 with 20 members and now has more than 100 and continues to grow. The club awarded its first $200 college scholarship in 1980 and awarded two worth $4,000 last year, she said. She also added the spring plant sale has expanded each year thanks to the dedication of the plant sales committee and the members' work.

"The club appreciates all of the support the Bella Vista community has given us over the last 50 years," she said. "I know our scholarships will continue to grow with the community's support."

She introduced Mayor Peter Christie, who is an honorary member of the club.

Christie led the club in a chorus of "Happy birthday to us."

Fire Chief Steve Sims said Meyers reached out to him regarding the dogwood tree several months ago while the building was under construction and the landscaping was being considered. He said the dogwood is a great, hearty tree and that it will be wonderful for the area. He congratulated the garden club on its anniversary and also thanked the club for planting day lilies and daffodils at the station.

"I think it's awesome," he said. "It's a great addition. Dogwoods are beautiful. What better to have when people are passing by and it's blooming."

Christie said earlier in the week he celebrated Arbor Day by planting two sycamores and reading an Arbor Day proclamation on a dreary, wet, cold day. He said the dogwood is a lovely addition to the new fire station.

"We're fans of giving away trees," he said, noting the city has partnered with the Walton Family Foundation to give away 200 trees and bushes in April.

He added, "It's very appropriate that this is a new station and we're getting a new tree. It's just in the right location because there's lots of sun."

Meyers noted the club purchased the tree at a discount from Garden City in Bentonville.