Eyes are a window to the brain

Mounting research points to a strong connection between hearing loss and cognitive decline, and new tools to measure how the brain "hears" are more important than ever as the population ages and more people struggle with hearing loss.

Pupillometry is a tool that measures pupil dilations of the eyes while the brain performs tasks and processes sensory input. Using pupillometry, researchers can now measure the effort exerted by the brain as it hears and interprets sound in various real life listening environments.

"Factors such as noisy settings, a lack of visual cues, and differing accents and dialects can all force the brain to expend more effort," says Blue Wave audiologist Shelli Carson. "This takes away energy from other important functions such as memory retention and short term recall."

Pupillometry can help researchers better understand how the brain processes sound, and use that information to treat patients with hearing loss.

