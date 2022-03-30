THE DIRT: Erwin’s expertise beautifying Bella Vista

Patti Erwin's job is to literally see the forest for the trees. And in Bella Vista, her job is easy.

This time of year, we begin to get the chance to see the colors Northwest Arkansas springtime blooms offer, and there's no better way to witness them than by taking a walk on any of Bella Vista's trails – paved or soft-surfaced.

Serviceberries will bloom first, with their white or pinkish flowers, and are often mistaken for Dogwoods, Erwin said. Look for them with white flowers and "a neat little fruit, like miniature apples that birds love," she said.

The pinks and reds of the Redbud trees follow, then the white Dogwoods. The Ohio Buckeye is next, usually with a cream-colored flower. There is a red variety that is planted in various locations, Erwin said, that hummingbirds love.

"I didn't realize there are so many Ohio Buckeyes on the hillsides in Bella Vista already existing," Erwin said, illustrating one reason alone to give the trails a try – to see things you didn't know were there.

The Tulip Poplar can be found next – tall with yellow flowers.

Persimmons, Cucumber Magnolias, Catalpas ... she describes each by their flower and their look in the fall. Add in the year-long green of the American Holly and the Juniper ... Erwin could talk trees all day, easily spouting off shapes of leaves and types of fruit or fall foliage colors.

Erwin, an urban forestry consultant for the Walton Family Foundation, worked in urban forestry for almost 20 years before being approached by the WFF to help with some projects they were starting, as the number of miles of trails began rapidly increasing in the region.

But if these trees are already so plentiful in Bella Vista, as anyone can see even by a pass-through drive along U.S. Hwy. 71, why is there a continued need for more? Why does Erwin spend days planning what native tree species to plant and where to plant them? Why can there be seen a trail of recently planted trees along the Blowing Springs Greenway?

Contrary to what some believe, construction of the trails in the area does not necessarily harm the native trees' root systems.

"The trail builders have done a good job, especially on the soft-surface trails," Erwin said. "I'm not seeing a lot of damage to the root systems."

Even if a quarter of the root system is impacted, a tree can adapt if the roots are properly pruned, she said.

Dan Blocker, a trail builder with Rogue Trails, said they strive for an environmentally conscious design on the front end of a trail build, leading to less impact during the construction process.

Rogue Trails builders specialize in hand cut trails that minimally impact the environment but provide maximum mountain biker enjoyment.

"When you are a new hire with Rogue Trails, part of the learning process is how to properly cut corridor and correctly prune trees to promote wounds to heal properly," Blocker said, citing lessons to locate the collar of the branch, and then trim at the proper location and angle to promote proper healing and prevent rot from pooling water in the wounds.

Rogue builders try to avoid creating trail through areas of less common species, while also trying to make sure that what makes the area unique and beautiful is on full visual display, Blocker added.

It's the areas where trees are impacted by something else – perhaps because of construction or environmental events in the city – that Erwin concentrates: near the Little Sugar trail system's tunnels, for instance, or along the paved Greenway path.

"Part of my job is to make sure the trails are shaded," she said, adding that not only is it nice for trail users to be shaded from the hot sun, but when you shade concrete, it doesn't break down as fast.

Willow Oak, Burgundy Redbud and Shortleaf Pine are some of the species that will soon shade the Blowing Springs Greenway. Shortleaf Pine is preferable to the more popular Loblolly Pine, she said, but harder to get. They are native to this part of the state, as opposed to Southern Arkansas where the Loblolly comes from. In the event of an ice storm, their shorter evergreen needles do not collect as much ice, therefore causing less damage to the branches.

But there's more...Trees serve so many more purposes than one might think. Obviously, as we learn in grade school, they provide oxygen. Give them a nod the next time you are breathing heavy while climbing on your bike or running an uphill trail.

They also cool the area as they respire. The leaves have small openings on their undersides called stomata that release moisture into the air through transpiration, Erwin said.

Trees provide food and shelter for wildlife, control erosion and reduce stormwater runoff. They are easy on the eyes, as well as the mind and spirit.

According to National Geographic, "forest bathing" is a term stemming from the 1980s Japanese physical and mental exercise shinrin-yoku – literally meaning taking in the forest atmosphere. This type of ecotherapy uses the immersion of oneself in nature to calm burnout from daily life, quiet the mind and heal the body.

Erwin said this type of activity is gaining popularity, especially following two years of an ongoing pandemic.

"Immerse yourself in trees and take note of what is going on," she said.

Trail builders aim to aid in this experience, also.

"We take pride in leaving as much untouched as possible so that the (trail) user can be engulfed in the beauty and experience that is all around them," Blocker said.

Bella Vista provides a natural, easy and abundant place for just that type of immersion. The trails are plentiful and accessible. A short 50- or 100-yard walk can lead you to feel completely secluded among looming trees. Some trails feature waterfalls, some meander along stream beds. And this time of year, the wildflowers on the forest floor will join the blooming buds towering above.

Erwin recommends, while hiking along the trails, to take along a copy of Trees of Arkansas, a full-color book of tree identification that was reprinted a few years ago by the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Get it for $5 through the AFC.

Erwin predicts the spring colors will arrive early this year. Along with the vibrant colors, examine the shape of each trees' leaves, the shape of the tree itself, its bark and how it feels. You can't miss the Shag Bark Hickory, she said. Take in the smells and sounds of the leaves rustling. Bathe in the beauty out your back door.

"I believe that with continued low impact build and design practices being used by most of the trail building companies in the area, we can continue to explore the amazing green space that NWA has to offer. When showcasing our immersive natural beauty that is NWA, I hope that it helps to create a connection with the users that leads to more conversations on how to save the green spaces we still have," Blocker said.

And if you come across an area that could benefit from a little more shade, Erwin would be happy to take a look. In her five years so far with the WFF, she has helped facilitate the planting of more than 6,200 trees and given away to residents of NWA more than 17,000.

That momentum, she hopes, will only continue to grow.

Photo submitted

