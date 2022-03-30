Early spring fun

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista resident Carie Morelock brought her children Drezden, 8, (left), and Olivia, 6, to Metfield Park on Friday, March 25, to enjoy the nice weather of the early spring day.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista resident Carie Morelock brought her children Drezden, 8, (left), and Olivia, 6, to Metfield Park on Friday, March 25, to enjoy the nice weather of the early spring day.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista resident Carie Morelock brought her children Drezden, 8, (left), and Olivia, 6, to Metfield Park on Friday, March 25, to enjoy the nice weather of the early spring day.

Bennett Horne