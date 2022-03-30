Distracted driving mobilization set for first week in April

Bella Vista police officers are on the lookout for drivers not paying attention while behind the wheel.

Distracted driving doesn't just mean texting while driving: Checking social media, talking on the phone, changing radio stations, eating, chatting with your passengers and more count as distracted driving and can lead to serious situations for drivers or someone else in their path.

The Bella Vista Police Department will be taking to the streets starting Monday, April 4, for enhanced distracted driving patrol.

Distracted driving puts not only the offending driver but also other drivers in danger. It takes only seconds not to see a child in the roadway, a car stopped in front of of the driver or any other situation that can lead to a crash.

In Arkansas, the use of a hand-held cell phone for texting, typing, email or accessing the internet is against the law, regardless of the driver's age. This is a primary offense, which means any law enforcement officer can pull a driver over for observing this violation.

It can wait -- think twice before checking that text message, to ensure safety of all those on the road and to help everyone make it home safely. Contact the Bella Vista Police Department for any questions about this enforcement by calling 479-855-3771.