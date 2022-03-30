Confederate Civil War veteran buried alongside Punkin Hollow Road

A tour of historic cemeteries in the Bella Vista area will be conducted as a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Saturday, April 16. One cemetery that will not be included on the tour is the Wilson cemetery. It is omitted from the tour because it is located on private property in a homeowner's front yard. It holds the graves of Philo S. Wilson and his wife Margaret. The story of Mr. Wilson is reprinted here from the Nov. 28, 2004, Daily Record:

Forgotten Family Plot

A Punkin Hollow Family is proud to maintain the final resting place of a Civil War veteran

By Serina Wilkins

Dead for more than 112 years, a Civil War veteran's once-forgotten grave now stands cared for and honored by the couple who own the land.

Confederate soldier Philo Spottswood Wilson is buried in Wilson's cemetery in Punkin Hollow.

He and his wife, Margaret, are the only two burials in the cemetery, which is five miles northwest of Bentonville on Punkin Hollow Road. In the 1990's, out-of-state relatives were shocked to discover that the cemetery had been destroyed, the gravestones propped against a tree.

Mike and Teresa Dickey now own the property where Wilson Cemetery is located. Two years ago, the Dickeys purchased the land and built a home near the two-plot cemetery ... .

Wartime service

Philo Spottswood Wilson, also known as P.S. Wilson, at 26 joined (Company D of) the 36th Arkansas Infantry Regiment of the Confederate States of America on June 30, 1862, in Van Buren. His Confederate infantry regiment conducted operations in the western terrain during the Civil War. (He fought in battles at Cane Hill and Prairie Grove.) Wilson's name is listed at the Prairie Grove National Military Park, southwest of Fayetteville.

After one year in service, Private Wilson was captured on July 4, 1863, at the Battle of Helena. Helena is in Phillips County on the eastern border of Arkansas.

On July 4, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Holme's troops attacked Helena to relieve pressure on Vicksburg, Miss. An estimated 1,800 men died at the Battle of Helena – 1,000 of them Confederates.

The Union victory in Helena allowed troops to move forward and capture Little Rock.

Wilson was sent to Alton Prison in Alton, Ill. The Alton Prison opened in 1833 as the first penitentiary in Illinois. The facility closed in 1860, but by late 1861, the prison was re-opened by the Union Army as a military prison.

The prison conditions were harsh, the mortality rate high. Many prisoners died of pneumonia or dysentery. There was a smallpox outbreak beginning in the winter of 1862. Throughout the next three years, more than 11,000 Confederate prisoners would stay at Alton Prison.

Wilson was paroled on Aug. 12, 1863. He and other troops signed an oath that was a promise not to return to their units and fight, said Cary Anderson, a former county judge and a member of the Benton County Genealogy Society.

Wilson did not keep his promise to the Union Army. Confederate Army records show he was with his unit on Feb. 29, 1864.

After the war

Wilson, from Georgia, homesteaded 80 acres in the old Batie Township in northwest Benton County in October 1884. He and his wife Margaret (whom he married in 1868) had 12 children, according to Norma Johnson, the great-granddaughter of North Hills, Calif.

In an 1880 federal census of Benton County, Philo (written Filospottswood) was 46 and Margaret was 33. His occupation was listed as a farmer and hers as 'keeping house'. They had three sons and two daughters at the time of the census: John R., 11; Margaret Ann, 8; Alexander, 7; Mary E., 3; and Philo (written Filospottswood), 1.

Alexander Wilson was Johnson's grandfather. Alexander and his son, James Wilson, are buried in the Punkin Hollow area as well. After their mother died in 1916, the Wilson sons sold the farm to the Short family. Many of the boys moved away, but Wilson stayed in Arkansas, Johnson said.

The Wilsons' burial site was a mystery because they were buried about 12 miles east of the original homestead. After Philo's death in February 1892, his wife homesteaded land in Punkin Hollow. In May 1905, she homesteaded 120 acres, according to Arkansas Land Patents in Benton County. That's where the couple are buried.

Destroyed burial site

In May 1998, Johnson, 70, and her aunt, Margaret Wilson Wyatt, 91, the granddaughter of Philo and Margaret, also of North Hills, Calif., traveled to Bentonville to pay respect to their family members. What they found, though, broke their hearts. The burial site was destroyed. They filed an affidavit at the Benton County Courthouse stating the existence of their relatives' cemetery.

Photos of the burial site were taken Nov. 11, 2000. The original rock retaining wall was leveled by previous land owners. The gravestones were leaning on two cedar trees, one of which was planted when Margaret died.

Restored burial site

Today, the graves are surrounded by a black iron fence that was purchased by Wyatt a few years ago. Margaret's gravestone was damaged, so family members purchased a granite gravestone for Philo and Margaret. The new gravestone recognized Philo as a Civil War veteran. His first gravestone remained on the property.

The Dickeys maintain the cemetery. They have landscaped the area and added a concrete bench.

The Dickeys contacted the Benton County Cemetery Preservation Group to discuss the cedar trees growing behind the graves. Teresa Dickey was concerned that the trees would damage the burial site. She learned that one of the cedar trees was planted when Margaret Wilson died in 1916. Dickey wanted to keep the tree for Wilson's memory.

Last fall, Teresa Dickey planted bulbs in the landscaped area behind the burial site.

"The following spring when the tulips bloomed, it brought tears to my eyes," Teresa said. "That's what it's all about."

Editor's note: The property where the Wilson Cemetery is located, nearly three miles west of Lowe's on Punkin Hollow Road, has gone through several owners since the Dickeys owned it at the time this article was originally written. The current owners bought the property in 2016.