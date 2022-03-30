Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners March 22 were: first -- Mabel Ashline and Roy Knafla; second -- Marj Shafer and Connie Knafla. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2:00 p.m. at Riordan Hall. No prior experience is necessary and new players are always welcome. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners March 22 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Art Hamilton. Table 2 -- first, Marj Shafer; second, Sheri Bone. Winners for Texas Canasta were: first, Mabel Ashline; second, Marie Ryan. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners March 22 were: first -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney; second -- Chris and Chris King; third -- Jim and Janet Callarman; fourth -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau. Honorable mention -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley.

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players of any skill level are always welcome. Any questions call 479-268-6036.

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners March 17 were: North-South -- Robert Makela and Joe Warren; East-West -- Mel Briley and Jay Lacy

Winners March 22 were: North-South -- Michael Foley and Valerie Watson; East-West -- Billie Harriott and Sharon Judson

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners March 23 were: Table 1 -- first, Andy Pilkerton; second, Linda Ervin. Table 2 -- first, Alice Dickey; second, Chuck Seeley.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners March 17 were: first, Wilda Werner; second, John Young; third, Deana Smith.

Winners March 24 were: first, Tim Spaight; second, Deana Smith; third, Mildred Vennerbeck.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes with an open invite.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners March 18 were: Table one -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Stan Neukircher. Table Two -- first, Terry McClure; second, Alan Akey. High Score -- Terry McClure

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners March 19 were: Blue Team (one point win) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Ron Madsen and Bill Armstrong. Red Team -- Art Hamilton, Marie Ryan, Betty O'Neil, Mike McConnell, Jerry Yarno and Rick Schmelter.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]