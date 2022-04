Courtesy Xyta Lucas March 22 brought rain most of the day to Bella Vista. Between downpours the flag at Riordan flew proud to a backdrop of clouds carrying the rain.

Thursday, March 31 Sunshine and Clouds Mixed Precip: 4% High: 51^Low: 34 Friday, April 1 Partly Cloudy Precip: 15% High: 64^Low: 45 Saturday, April 2 Rain Showers Precip: 52% High: 56^Low: 38 Sunday, April 3 Partly Cloudy Precip: 10% High: 64^Low: 42 Monday, April 4 Mostly Cloudy Precip: 16% High: 66^Low: 50 Tuesday, April 5 Cloudy with Occasional Showers Precip: 35% High: 62^Low: 49 Wednesday, April 6 Partly Cloudy Precip: 24% High: 68^Low: 46

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

