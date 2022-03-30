Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, March 14

9:57 a.m. Police received a report on Exminster Place that someone dumped some large furniture and trash on the reporting person's lot.

Tuesday, March 15

4:01 p.m. Police received a report on Hebrides Drive that the reporting person believed a house was vacant and that a man had been going in and out of it for about a week. Police spoke to the person and they live at the house.

Wednesday, March 16

1:03 p.m. Police received a report on Prescot Trailhead that a dog was locked in a vehicle. Police responded and discovered the dog had a little bit of water in a bowl. It was 71 degrees outside, the police report said. The owner arrived and the responding officer told the owner they were close to breaking out the window and warned them about what can happen to a dog locked in a car.

Thursday, March 17

6:25 p.m. Police received a report on Kirkwall Drive and Handa Lane that a woman in a gray Yukon was dumping what appeared to be lumber on the side of the road.

Friday, March 18

2:29 p.m. Police received a report on Islay Drive that someone was getting calls and letters reporting to be from the Census Department. They ignored them, but then someone showed up at their door. An earlier attempt at a visit was apparently made, as a card was left on the door, the report said.

Saturday, March 19

10:32 p.m. Police arrested Christen Marie Peeler, 29, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Lowes.

Sunday, March 20

2:32 p.m. Police received a report on Hanover Drive that a white Mazda was speeding down the street frequently. Extra patrol was assigned.