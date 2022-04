Bella Vista Club News

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

There are two Star Parties in April. The club will gather Saturday, April 2, for the Annual Messier Marathon. Then on Saturday, April 9, there will be a public star party at Pea Ridge Military Park. The solar viewing will start at 1 p.m. with the star party that evening as it gets dark. There will be tables and exhibits with hands-on activities.

SCAS will have its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. The meeting will feature a look at Astronomy Days, Past and Present, and constellations of the month. Monthly club meetings of the SCAS are held the second Tuesday of each month. SCAS Kids Club occurs at the same time as the general meeting with all ages welcome. SCAS is an amateur astronomy club based in northwest Arkansas. For further information, please contact President Bill Murphy at 479-855-7180.

Andante Music Club

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista, an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs, invites the public to a program of "20th Century Composers." Compositions of Jean Sibelius, Fritz Kreisler, Aaron Copland and others will be featured. Gloria Febro Grilk, pianist and Karen Grilk Noorani, violinist will present the program at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. The program is dedicated to Ernest Grilk, Past Andante President, who died Feb. 9, 2022. All programs are free and open to the public.

Looking ahead, Andante will again celebrate National Music Week with a concert in the Mildred Cooper Memorial Chapel. Program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, and will feature a pianist, soprano, tenor and violinist. Details later. See the website at andantemusicclub.org or contact [email protected] for more information.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, to feature the owners of Simplicity Farms, lavender growers in Missouri. Meetings are open to the public and take place at 816 NW 8th Street in Bentonville. Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit their website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/.

Christian Women's Connection

The CWC Prayer Connection will meet at 9 a.m.Wednesday, April 6, at 26 Drummore Drive in Bella Vista.

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Carrie Kittinger and her presentation of "A Woman's Heart." The special feature will be a Style Show by "The Deb Project." Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, April 8.

For a reservation, call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Marsha Landess at [email protected] This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Thursday, April 7, on the Lake Wedington hiking trail. This will be a five-mile loop hike with one possibly wet crossing. Meet at 9 a.m. at the parking lot across from the Lake Wedington campground. The campground is 11 miles west of Fayetteville on AR-16.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Bella Vista Apple Computer Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. The agenda will be a discussion and demonstration of proper settings for your iPhone/iPad that will enhance your battery life; help protect your privacy and improve your security while online.

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Club meets at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend.The subjects for the monthly meeting agendas include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhone's, iPads and Mac computers. For more information or questions, please contact Gene Goodrich at 479-899-5531 or [email protected]

Nebraska Club of NWA

The Nebraska Club of NWA will be holding a spring football game watch party at 1 p.m. April 9, at Papa Mike's. All Husker fans are welcome to attend. If you would like to join the group, member fees are $5 per person. Membership forms will be available April 9th, or by calling Dave at 402-317-8385 or Marcia at 605-870-1880.

Bella Vista Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club Spring Plant Sale will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 22 and 23, at Village Waste Water Co. located at 380 Bella Vista Way. Appointments are needed for the first day.

For details go to web site: https://www.bellavistagardenclub.com/.

The next meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday April 27. Guest Speaker will be Janet Carson, author, columnist and retired statewide horticulture specialist. The program she will be presenting is "Gardening in the Natural State."

Club meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church 75 E. Lancashire Blvd.. There are no meetings in July, August or November.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club will be holding the next meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 28, at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma, Springdale. Sugar Creek Railroad Club, we put the fun in fundraising! Our club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving our national railroad heritage. For more information you can find our Website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

Bella Vista Community Concert Band

Bella Vista Community Concert Band's 2022 season is coming up fast, with rehearsals commencing on May 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the BV Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Road. There are openings in all sections with a special need for percussion players, as well as low brass. All band instruments are welcome to participate; no audition necessary, just a willingness to play and enjoy playing with others.

The band owns two tubas, two French horns, two baritones, a tenor sax, an oboe, a bassoon, a clarinet and a coronet. These are available to prospective players who perhaps don't own an instrument any longer and are free to use. Contact the conductor at [email protected] with any questions.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30-5 p.m. every Monday, in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the North door) beginning Monday, March 21. CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or try outs are required to join. The group includes women of all ages and voice range. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, Director 479-876 7204. www.perfectharmonybv.com and Facebook.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The club recommends masking and observing social distancing or consider the meeting by Zoom if unvaccinated or living in the same household with other at-risk persons.

New members and visitors are welcome to the general meetings. Detailed directions to meeting rooms and information on the Zoom simulcast can be found on the website. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. The benefits of club membership include help clinics, remote assistance for members with computerized devices and free classes on a variety of topics. Visit the website at BVComputerClub.org for more information.

Artisan Alliance of Wishing Spring

The Artisan Alliance of Wishing Spring is accepting new members to the art club. The club meets every three months for art and craft demos and member news (covid and weather permitting). The next meeting will be posted on the website www.artisanalliance.net.

Wishing Spring Gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m Thursday through Saturday, weather permitting. Contact www.wishingspringgallery.net or 479-273-1798 for more information.

Brain Teasers Club

The monthly meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month in the community room of the Bella Vista Public Library. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

Mystery Book Club

Bella Vista does indeed have a mystery book club. Monthly meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public library. For more information, contact Pat at [email protected]

Thursday Jam

Want to jam and harmonize on the songs of the Everly Brothers, the Kingston trio, Buddy Holly and Ricky Nelson, among others? This group meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the members' homes on a rotating basis. If you are interested and have questions call 479-876-6275.

Paint on Your Own

Paint on Your Own is an artists group that meets from 8:30-noon each Friday at Riordan Hall. You can paint on your own with acrylics, oil, watercolor, pencils, drawing, etc. Anyone interested in joining may come. It's just $2.50 or no fee with a picture POA card at the front desk. Call Anita Carroll at 479-402-3001 if you have any questions.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information, visit www.wishingspringgallery.net.

Bella Vista Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of every month at Riordan Hall. Members work on any needle craft they like such as knitting, crocheting, beading, cross stitch, embroidery, etc. There is no entry fee if a POA picture ID is presented at the reception desk. Otherwise the fee is $2.50. Fee for the group is only $2 annually and new members are welcome. Those with questions can call Rosalyn at 479-276-2033.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse, 1 Pamona Drive, off Scottsdale, near I-549. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and www.Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

Great Issues

Every two or three weeks, this club of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among several approaches as in these examples of books read: "The Closing of the Muslim Mind" by Robert Riley; "Father of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern," by Victor Davis Hanson; "Rise of Christianity," by Rodney Stark; "AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order," by Kai-Fu Lee.

Books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall, located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409, or email [email protected]

BV Friends in Genealogy

The Bella Vista Friends in Genealogy (FIG) meets on the second Saturday of each month at Concordia. The group discusses and shares family histories and assists those who might have questions or need help with their genealogy research. Anyone interested in genealogy and family history is welcome to attend the monthly meetings. Contact Deena at [email protected] for more information.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista at 9 a.m. every Thursday with a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10-11 a.m. The club is a fishing, conservation and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista). The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas. Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas parties. Visitors are always welcome.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) rehearses at Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Dr, Bella Vista, 72715. There is plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas' state covid guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers and is preparing for a late spring 2022 Jazz Concert. All women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join -- no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays at 12:45-3 p.m. Call Elaine (918) 857-1675 or checkout www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com and Facebook.com/BellaVistaChorus/.

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Monday mornings at Riodan Hall. Weigh-ins begin at 8:15 a.m. Meetings are held from 9-10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

Weight Watchers Group

Weight Watchers (WW) meets every Monday beginning with weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. followed by a meeting at 10 a.m., at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. All are welcome to attend this supportive group on a weight loss journey.

TOPS #0532 Saturday

Chapter 0532 meets weekly on Saturdays at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The club weigh-in is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. It's not always smooth sailing on the weight loss journey. The support "network" through TOPS and its members will give the motivation and support you need on your weight loss journey.