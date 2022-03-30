Barron happy to be in Bella Vista

Five candidates, including two incumbents, are running for three seats on the Property Owners Association’s Board of Directors. The Weekly Vista will run a profile of each candidate, the remaining three appearing in the April 6 edition. The election begins when the ballots go out on April 10 and concludes with the annual membership meeting on May 17 when the winners are announced.

Jerre Barron, Jr., is happy to be living in Bella Vista. He visited his father here for years, so when he retired it was an easy decision to move. He has been a Property Owners Association member since 2007 and a resident since 2016. He is currently serving on the board and wants to continue. Before retirement, he was a safety and environmental specialist for LyondellBasell Americas Research Division.

"I get to golf with my dad. I take him fishing. I do a lot with my dad and I really enjoy doing stuff with him," he said. He and his wife use almost all the amenities including the gun range, and recently, the new pickleball courts. They have even joined some of the groups that play games in Riordan Hall.

"Bella Vista is our gem. I just hope everything keeps going the way it's been going," he said.

He was elected to the board in 2019 and he supported the 2020 plan that lowered the cost of using the amenities and raised the monthly assessment.

"We can't let it fall back the way it was when I first joined the POA," he said, referring to delayed maintenance. "They spent a lot of money to bring stuff back to life."

He hopes to find a way to measure "the success" of each amenity. Most people don't use all the amenities and everyone has their own opinion of which one is the most important, he said, and the Five Year Plan currently being developed should help identify where the assessment funds should go to help the entire community.

"We are still a retirement community," he said. While the younger residents may not have time to use golf courses and fitness centers, they will appreciate having them available as they grow older.

He's not in favor of building more soft surface trails immediately. He believes that most trail users don't live in Bella Vista and he would like to find a way for those users to help with maintenance expenses. He would also like to add more connections between the existing trails before expanding them.

Barron said he gets a lot of questions about the Architecture Control Committee which is not a part of the POA. He said people don't seem to understand that and he would like to see the city take over the duties of the ACC. But, he said, he understands how difficult it would be to change the governing documents that created both the POA and the ACC.

Right now the biggest obstacle the POA is currently facing is another assessment increase.

"Even with the positive moves we had made to keep prices down, we're going to need to raise fees or the assessment," he said, adding that prices are going up everywhere including Bella Vista.

"We've come a long way in the last three years," he said.