Abb works in urban planning

Because his day job is basically urban planning in communities all over northwest Arkansas, it only makes sense for Mike Abb to help in the community he calls home. For Abb that means joining the Board of Directors for the Bella Vista Property Owners Association.

He was appointed to the board twice -- first in 2018 and again in 2020 -- both times to serve an unexpired term. In 2021 he was elected to an unexpired term of one year. This year three full three-year terms will be filled at the May election and Abb is one of five candidates.

"I'm excited to be part of it," Abb said about the rapid changes in Bella Vista in recent years. He's proud of the work the board has done and wants to help that work continue.

"My only goal is to continue working on the evolution of the POA and to continue to serve a more diverse membership," he said. While he believes the organization has a duty to the senior citizens who moved to Bella Vista to retire, it's time for everyone to understand that there are other demographics in the community. The board needs to consider all members and their needs, he said.

Abb wants to focus on adding access to existing soft surface trails in Bella Vista. Rather than building more trails, he would like to provide trailheads in as many neighborhoods as possible. But he loves the idea of expanding the Razorback Greenway north. The Razorback Greenway is the paved trail that connects Bella Vista to Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale and Fayetteville. A recent addition from Lake Bella Vista to Metfield Park is well used, he pointed out. Another addition could connect to Missouri.

He's excited about the proposed renovation of Riordan Hall and the addition of a nearby membership services building.

"Riordan Hall is a classic," he said, but added that it needs work.

"It's better to renovate it and preserve its history."

Abb is a Bentonville native and a graduate of Bentonville High School and Texas Christian University. He is the creative director of the Runway Group and volunteers with the Bella Vista Tree Board, The Arbor Day Society and Crystal Bridges Art Infusion Board. He's lived in Bella Vista since 2015.