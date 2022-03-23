Weekly Vista Obituaries for March 23, 2022

Bonnie Marie Anderson

Bonnie Marie Anderson, 94, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Highlands Health and Rehabilitation in Bella Vista.

She was born on July 30, 1927, in Old Ringold County, Iowa, to Delbert D. and Beulah Marie (Booth) Buchanan. She was raised and educated in Iowa. She married Herbert "Andy" Anderson on March 16, 1946, in Denver, Colo. She was employed by I.B.M. in Denver and Citizens Federal Savings and Loan in Davenport, Iowa. She later was a bookkeeper for her husband's jewelry store, Howard's Jewelers in Davenport. They retired in 1992 and moved to Bella Vista in 2003. She enjoyed traveling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Karl K. Anderson; and her brother, Beryl Buchanan.

She is survived by her son, Larry Lee (Ginger) Anderson of Bella Vista; her daughter-in-law, Patricia Anderson of Springfield, Mo.; and two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Bella Vista Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Weihe officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Betty Lucille Hicks

Betty Lucille Hicks, Bentonville, died March 11, 2022.

She was born April 24, 1934, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Lucille and John Allen. She grew up in Fort Worth. She married Robert (Bob) Hare Feb. 1, 1952, and they moved around following oil field work through Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana until they separated after 12 years. Reunited in 1975, her husband's offshore international oil rigs moved them to Bahrain for a time and to Wokingham, England before retiring in Bella Vista. She stayed in Bella Vista after his death (August 1994). She married Charles Hicks Oct. 3, 1998. She moved in with her daughter in 2017 and then The Meadows assisted living in October of 2021. She suffered with Alzheimer's her last two years.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Hare and second husband, Charles Hicks (July 2015); brother, John Allen Jr.; and granddaughter, Rebecca Baker.

She is survived by her children, Michael and Janice Hare, Suzanne Baker, David and Sheri Hare; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service was held March 16, 2022, at the Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel with graveside services following at the Bella Vista Cemetery in Bella Vista, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

J.C. Hopkins, Sr.

J.C. Hopkins Sr. of Bella Vista, Ark., died March 11, 2022, in Springdale, Ark.

He was born June 10, 1933, in Center, Texas. He met Hildegard Dickes while he was stationed in Germany serving in the Air Force. They wed April 20, 1956 and were married almost 66 years. They were blessed with two sons, J.C. (Tammy) Hopkins Jr. and Mark (Janice) Hopkins. They have six grandchildren, Brittany, Joshua, Travis, Phillip, Tiffany, Ian and seven great-grandchildren.

Online condolences: funeralmation.com.

David Wiliam Krause

The Rev. Dr. David William Krause of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully Saturday, March 12, 2022, following a short battle with cancer.

Born July 19, 1933, to Gertrude Bertha Ann (nee Schulz) and the Rev. Otto Frank Ferdinand Krause in Dorset, Minn., he was baptized into the Christian faith on Aug. 6 and confirmed May 18, 1947. He attended Concordia in Seward, Neb., for both high school and college, graduating in 1955. He earned his masters from the University of Southern California in 1963 and his doctorate from the University of Iowa in 1974. He completed theological training at Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Mo., in 1994. He was a teacher, musician and pastor and served parishes in Wisconsin and Arkansas. He married Kathleen "Katy" Hilda Gellert. They moved to Bella Vista in 2014.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Katy; his parents; two older brothers; and a younger sister.

He is survived by his children, Vivian (Michael) Massaglia, Stephen (Wendy), and Rachel (Dennis) Durham; and 15 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. June 10, 2022, at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista, AR.

Online condolences: funeralmation.com.

Hopkins

