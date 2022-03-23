Six in Sixty cleanup set for Saturday

The Fourth Annual Six in Sixty cleanup is scheduled for Saturday morning and organizers are hoping to make another big impact in Bella Vista by getting volunteers to band together to clean part of it up.

The event affords volunteers the opportunity to accomplish two goals.

"One, it cleans up Hwy. 71. Two, it gives us a sense of community, of people coming together," said Steven Bourke, one of the event's three coordinators. "The first three times we did it people have had a good time with it. They enjoy it. It's picking up trash, but people enjoy being out there with their neighbors and it gives the participants a sense of community. I think that's the payoff."

Volunteers are encouraged to gather in the Sugar Creek Shopping Center by 10 a.m. Saturday where they will pick a segment of highway to clean up from the coordinators' map. After hearing a safety briefing, they will be given free trash bags, work gloves and safety vests before driving to their chosen cleanup location along a six-mile stretch of Hwy. 71 between Walgreens at the corridor's southern end and the state line at the northern end.

At 11:30 a.m. volunteers will leave their filled trash bags at the side of the road and report back to Allen's Food Market for a free lunch courtesy of the grocery store consisting of grilled hot dogs, brats and all the condiments.

Members of the Bella Vista Police Department will be on hand to help provide safety measures along the highway.

The event's other two coordinators are Tim Pschierer and Chris Taylor. Organizing the free lunch is Steve Morrow of Allen's Food Market.

"To be honest, three weeks after it happens there will be trash along Hwy. 71 again," said Bourke. "We could do it every month actually. But this is just a way of making an impact and sharing something with our neighbors that we all believe in."