The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rice to speak at Civil War club meeting

by Dale Phillips | March 23, 2022 at 5:26 a.m.

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is pleased to announce the program for April will be presented by Maylon Rice and will be titled, "The Post-War Political and Economic Aftermath of the Civil War in Arkansas State Government."

Rice, of Fayetteville, is a native of Arkansas. Raised in Warren, he gained a journalism and history background at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. He has been involved in newspaper jobs and dabbling in Arkansas history for the last half century. He is a life member of the Arkansas Historical Association, former AHA Board member, Past President of the Washington County Historical Society, a life member of the Pulaski County Historical Society and reviews books occasionally for the Fort Smith Historical Journal.

He has been in northwest Arkansas since 1980 in both Benton and Washington Counties. He writes a weekly political column for newspapers in Bella Vista, Prairie Grove, Farmington, Lincoln and Siloam Springs.

Rice will discuss nine pivotal governors of Arkansas from Henry Massie Rector, 1860, to Simon P. Hughes, 1885, and how that 25-year span during and following the War Between the States affected Arkansas' economy, politics and landscape.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Museum on Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, which is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. The museum is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information please contact BVCWRT President Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email him at [email protected]

Print Headline: Rice to speak at Civil War club meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Boil order issued for some Strong residents
by Staff report
SouthArk ready to take on Murray State
by Jason Avery
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
by The Associated Press
Arrest made in Dumas shooting
Parkers Chapel faces tough slate at tournament
by Jason Avery
ADVERTISEMENT