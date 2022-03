Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Betty Cermak works on her latest pyrography project during the Thursday, March 17 meeting of the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club. Pyrography, which means "writing with fire," is also known as wood burning. In the foreground are examples of Cermak's finished pyrography work.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Betty Cermak works on her latest pyrography project during the Thursday, March 17 meeting of the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club. Pyrography, which means "writing with fire," is also known as wood burning. In the foreground are examples of Cermak's finished pyrography work. Bennett Horne

Print Headline: Pyrographer at work

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content