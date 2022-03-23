POA candidates speak at forum

Bella Vista Property Owners Association members had the opportunity to hear from and about candidates running for election to open positions on the POA board during the annual candidate forum held in front of a live audience in Riordan Hall on Wednesday, March 16.

A video of the event is available on the POA website, https://bellavistapoa.com/election/.

Three seats will be filled during the spring election and two incumbents, Jerre Barron, Jr., and Mike Abb, are running to retain their spot on the board. The other candidates are Jason Loyd, who is the current chair of the golf committee; Sheila Heward, a member of the golf committee; and Mary Ann Bradley. Teah Bidwell chose not to run for re-election and will give up her place on the board in May.

Each candidate was given the chance to answer the same question. When asked about a possible assessment increase in 2023, the candidates were mostly supportive, although Loyd said he wanted more information before he made a final decision.

Abb suggested a long term plan with an annual cost of living increase makes more sense than the occasional increases.

Barron pointed out that because of the last increase, the POA was able to pay for improvements that brought many amenities back to their original condition. He wants them to remain that way.

Bradley said the fees in Bella Vista are approximately one quarter of the national average.

"We really have an amazing deal," she said.

Another question asked if the recent building boom and the change in demographics mean different amenities are needed.

Abb said the current amenities are good for all members, although the pools and some of the playgrounds could be expanded. He added that the city could also help bring in amenities.

Heward agreed.

"There hasn't been anything I wanted to do that I couldn't do in Bella Vista," she said.

Loyd said members should be consulted about the need for new amenities. Playgrounds and sports fields may be needed, he said.

Barron suggested a senior playground could be added.

Answering the last question on issues where the city and the POA can cooperate, Bradley said she would ask the members where they think an improvement could be made.

Barron said Cooper Communities is preparing to build homes on the west side and will need water service.

"We have to know what each one of us -- each governing body -- is doing," he said. There's still more education needed about the roles of each, he said.

Abb said Cooper Communities owes Bella Vista a more active role in the community.

Information about the candidates is available on the POA web site, https://bellavistapoa.com/election/.

Ballots will go out in April and the election ends with the results announced at the annual Membership Meeting on May 17.