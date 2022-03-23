Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Opie is the Bella Vista Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week. He is a very handsome Australian cattle dog mix with great markings and a wonderful temperament. Opie is 5 years and 8 months old and weighs 66 pounds. He is ok with cats, very friendly, already microchipped and current on his vaccinations. Opie's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Opie, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, or visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne