Mark Your Calendar

March 25

• St. Bernard's Catholic Church's second Lenten Fish Fry will be Friday, March 25. The Bella Vista Strings will add entertaintment.

The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The phone number to contact is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass, 4:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30-9 a.m. Sunday.

The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.

March 31

• Republic Services will offer a spring appliance pickup free of charge to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of April 4-8. Residents must sign up prior to the week of pickup. Signups will be accepted starting Tuesday, March 1, through noon on Thursday, March 31. The address to sign up via email is [email protected] To sign up by phone call 479-876-1255, opt. 7. No signups will be accepted after noon on March 31.

Refrigerators or other items that use Freon will NOT be picked up. The Benton County Solid Waste District does collect items containing or manufactured to contain refrigerant through a special waste dropoff program for a fee.

A list of other items that are not allowed can be found online at https://bellavistaar.gov/residents/appliancepickup.php.

Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday, April 4, regardless of individual pickup days. Depending on the number of participants, pickup could take a few days.

April 1

• The Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild will host a country store from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, April 1, and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at the Bella Vista Assembly of God Church, 1771 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Shop various items such as quilting notions, quilting patterns/books, quilting fabric, handmade boutique items, raffle quilts and other collectables. With a $10 fee, guild member Alice McElwain, a certified quilt appraiser, will be available to look at a quilt you may have to tell you things about your quilt like how old it is, the block pattern, what the material is and if it has a value. Based on that information she will advise if it should be appraised. (Editor's Note: Please be aware that quilt appraisals will NOT be given at this event. Rather, McElwain will recommend whether or not you should have it appraised.)

April 4

• Dug Hill Through the Years will be presented by Dale Phillips and Xyta Lucas, co-presidents of the Bella Vista Historical Museum at 5:30 p.m. at the Library.

April 6

• The Bella Vista Historical Museum returns effective this date to its regular pre-covid hours of Wednesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Exhibits represent over 100 years of Bella Vista plus a gift shop featuring Bella Vista souvenirs and other merchandise. Admission is free. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. For more information call 479-855-2335 or visit online at bellavistamuseum.org.

April 7

• The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is pleased to announce that the April 7th program will be presented by Maylon Rice and will be titled "the Post-War Political and Economic Aftermath of the Civil War in Arkansas State Government.

Our presenter, Maylon Rice of Fayetteville, is a native of Arkansas. Raised in Warren, he gained a journalism and history background at Henderson State in Arkadelphia. He has been involved in newspaper jobs and dabbling in Arkansas history for the last half century. He is a life member of the Arkansas Historical Association, former AHA Board member, Past President of the Washington County Historical Society, a Life member of the Pulaski County Historical Society and reviews books occasionally for the Fort Smith Historical Journal.

He has been in Northwest Arkansas since 1980 in both Benton and Washington Counties. He writes a weekly political column for newspapers in Prairie Grove, Farming, Lincoln and Siloam Springs.

Rice will discuss nine (9) pivotal governors of Arkansas from Henry Massie Rector, 1860, to Simon P. Hughes, 1885 – and how that 25-year span, during and following the War Between the States affected Arkansas' economy, politics and landscape.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War", to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR. The Museum is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information please contact BVCWRT President Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]

April 10

• The Property Owners Association's Board of Directors Election Candidates for the 2022 year are Jason Loyd, MaryAnn Bradley, Jerre Barron, Jr., Mike Abb and Sheila Heward. The election begins April 10.

April 16

• A driving tour of historic cemeteries in Bella Vista is scheduled for Saturday, April 16, as a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The cost is $15 per person or two for $25. The tour will last approximately four hours. Reservations are required and may be made by calling or emailing the museum, or stopping by in person during open hours of Thursday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

The cemeteries that will be visited as time allows are Beavers, Donovan/Nott, Dug Hill, Funk, Miller, Mills, New Home, Summit and Wilson. Participants will meet at the museum and carpool from there. The museum is located on Highway 71 near Kingsland, at 1885 Bella Vista Way. The museum's phone number is 479-855-2335. The email address is [email protected] and website is bellavistamuseum.org.

April 23

• The Riordan Spring Bazaar returns this year from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. Local artisans and crafters will sell handmade items. To obtain a vendor application email [email protected]

• The Bella Vista Property Owners Association's Kids Summer Activity Sign-up Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at Riordan Hall from 9 a.m.-noon. POA members' children or grandchildren can sign up at this event to participate in swim lessons, the Bella Vista swim team, tennis camp or paddleboard camp. Youth swim lesson sessions fill up quickly so plan to attend.

April 24

• Bella Vista Farmers Market will begin its 2022 season on Sunday, April 24. The market will operate from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30, 2022, in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd.

The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sunday. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon, to fill a fridge with fresh goods or simply visit with neighbors.

The market coordinator is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians and entertainers. To apply, visit the city's website at http://www.bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Applicants will be contacted by the market coordinator.

Contact market coordinator Samantha Mosher with questions at [email protected]

April 29 and 30

• The City of Bella Vista will sponsor the Citywide Garage Sale Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, with a rain date of May 6 and 7. Considering the ongoing pandemic, the event will be planned to proceed as conditions allow. Participants should proceed as safely as possible and at their level of comfort in welcoming shoppers to their residences.

The city has partnered with Discover Bella Vista, the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission, as well as Bella Vista Neighbors, a neighborhood program and website. An online map of garage sale locations during the two days will be provided on the Bella Vista Neighbor's website for shoppers' ease in locating sales. To submit your address and to plan your shopping adventure beforehand, visit the map online at https://www.bellavistaneighbor.com/garage-sales.html. Sellers can enter which day(s) they wish to participate and classify the types of items that will be sold. A link to a printable list of addresses will also be available for the event. Those who submit their address by Friday, April 1, will be included on the printable list.

Business owners operating a business in Bella Vista who want to get involved should contact Cassi Lapp by email at [email protected]

• The Bella Vista Historical Museum is making available the parking spaces nearest the highway in front of the museum and the former American Legion building next door for individuals who would like to participate in the city-wide garage sale on April 29 and 30 (rain dates May 6 and 7) but who don't want to have a garage sale at their residence. Volunteer Dustie Meads is coordinating this project as a fundraiser for the museum. Anyone interested in renting one or more of the spaces is invited to contact Dustie for details at 479-381-8546. The rent will be $25 for one space, $45 for two spaces which will cover both days of the sale. Set up will start each day at 8 a.m., with shut down by 5 p.m. The museum will be open the same hours both days.

Vendor parking will be on the grass north and east of the Settler's Cabin. Contact Meads now to reserve one or two of the remaining spaces as they are going fast. Contact the museum at 479-855-2335.

May 2

• Bella Vista Community Concert Band's 2022 season is coming up fast, with rehearsals commencing on May 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the BV Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Road. There are openings in all sections with a special need for percussion players, as well as low brass. If you know of anyone who plays these instruments, please pass on this information. All band instruments are welcome to participate; no audition necessary, just a willingness to play and enjoy playing with others. The band owns two tubas, two French horns, two baritones, a tenor sax, an oboe, a bassoon, a clarinet and a coronet. These are available to prospective players who perhaps don't own an instrument any longer and are free to use. Contact the conductor at [email protected] with any questions.

May 17

• The POA's Annual Meeting/Election Closes at 6 p.m. at Riordan Hall.

• Bella Vista Community Band first concert at Blowing Springs park. Time TBA.

June 11

• The Garden Club Extravaganza will be a tour of seven Bella Vista resident gardens, each with its own theme, and will be held June 11. Garden themes include "Power of Threes" where everything is planted in groups of three, a woodland garden, a meditation garden and one that features Italian style terraces and sculpture.

Ticket holders or persons wanting to purchase a ticket will meet at 10 a.m. at Creek's Nursery on McNelly Road. Tickets can be purchased there for $15; club members will be selling advance tickets for $10. Each ticket holder will receive a bracelet to allow them access to all seven sites. Ticket holders drive themselves to each location -- only one site is not handicapped accessible. The themes range from a pollinator garden to the "Power of Threes" where everything is planted in groups of three.