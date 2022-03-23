Local students sing at March Musical Madness





Cooper Elementary School students sang two songs onstage at Arend Arts Center at Bentonville High School on Friday during the annual March Musical Madness.

Trista Cowart, music teacher at Cooper Elementary, said the event dates back to 1999 when it was called Finale and it was held by schools all over Northwest Arkansas. Over time schools dropped out until only Bentonville remained, and it became Kids Sing and then March Musical Madness, she said.

It all began when the Greater Ozarks chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society organized some grant money to provide music books to all area middle schools called Get America Singing Again.

"They got all these books for schools throughout Northwest Arkansas, and our part was to have a culminating event," Cowart said.

Jim Nugent of Bella Vista wrote the original grant. He said the local chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society polled teachers, and teachers said they would like books. In 1999 and 2000 third and fourth graders from all over Northwest Arkansas learned songs from Get America Singing Again and participated in Finale at Walton Arts Center, he said.

"The teachers do all the work. It brings tears to my eyes when I think about the effort they have brought forth to make this possible," he said.

He added they are still replacing books as they wear out and providing books to schools that were missed the first time.

"The whole idea is to keep the children singing -- introduce them to songs that are not necessarily popular songs these days but have been songs that are historical songs in America forever. These teachers are more than happy to help them learn.

"I want to thank all the teachers that use those books but especially the Bentonville teachers because they've gone the extra mile in conducting this March Musical Madness."

Cowart said the event had to be canceled for the past two years due to covid-19. This year 12 schools and 13 music teachers participated. Half the schools sang at Arend Arts Center and the other half sang at Bentonville West. Each school sang onstage for three minutes, and between groups popular music was played with the lyrics on screen so students could sing along. The Bentonville High School chamber choir was a guest choir for the event at Arend Arts Center.

"It inspires the little kids to see big kids doing music, and we want that to inspire them," Cowart said. "I think that's important for them to know music is something they can do their whole life long. They can sing or play music or make music their whole life long."

All the students at the event sang three songs together -- "The Star Spangled Banner," "Fanga Alafia," a traditional West African welcoming song, and "Take Me Out to the Ballgame." Cooper Elementary students sang "Do-Re-Mi" and "You-Nique" onstage.

Cowart added, "Not all of our kiddos get to go to live performances, even though we have the Walton Arts Center and the AMP. We feel it's important to get to be a part of it and to perform. It's neat for them to see other kids their age perform and to perform for those kids."

She said learning proper stage etiquette and audience behavior is also part of the experience.

"We just want this to be a very positive experience. Sometimes kids, when they learn they're going to get up on stage with their class, they get very nervous and panicky. We want this to be a very happy experience and continue with music because it enriches their lives," she said.

March is Music in Our Schools Month, and Cowart said she feels fortunate that it is part of state law in Arkansas.

"We have had great support from our administration," she added. They have made sure we have been able to continue this. That speaks highly for our administration that we care about the arts."

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Cooper Elementary School students sing "Fanga Alafia," a traditional West African welcome song with choreography, during March Musical Madness on Friday at Erand Arts Center.





