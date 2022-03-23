Historical Society planning cemetery tour

The Bella Vista Historical Society is planning a historical cemetery tour Saturday, April 16, as a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Xyta Lucas, co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society, said the organization's first cemetery tour was held in 2017 when several residents began asking her to hold one so they could learn about historic cemeteries they had heard about. Lucas thought it would make a good fundraiser for the museum as well, she said.

The event will be a four-hour tour starting at 12:30 p.m. on April 16. Everyone will meet at the museum and car caravan to the various cemeteries. Reservations are required, but payment will be collected on the day of the event, not in advance. The cost is $15 per person or $25 for two people. To make a reservation, call the museum at 479-855-2335, or email [email protected], or stop by during business hours. The museum is now open from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and starting April 6 it will be open 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Lucas said the tour will visit seven cemeteries, all founded in the late 1800s to early 1900s. There are two other cemeteries that attendees will be given information about, although there will not be time to visit.

"It does require walking up and down hills in some cases, so we won't be able to take people who have mobility issues I'm sorry to say," she said.

Some of the cemeteries are visible from streets, while others are hidden deep in the woods, she said. She added that, since the 2017 tour, the historical society has made some improvements to some cemeteries such as adding fencing and putting up signs.

One cemetery that will be on the tour is the Beavers Cemetery, which is located west of the Bella Vista city limits in rural Benton County off Edinburgh Road in the Highlands, she said. It is near the Bella Vista Bypass, and in anticipation of the area being developed, the historical society decided to get the cemetery fenced so that it will not be touched by developers, she said. It was established in 1906 on property owned by Lewis Beavers, who died in 1912.

Another cemetery she noted is the Donovan/Nott Cemetery, established by Cyrus Nott, who is buried there with his wife and daughter. The daughter died first in 1900, and then the wife in 1907, Lucas said. Apparently, Nott set up his grave stone at some point with his date of birth on it, but after he was buried there, no one ever engraved his date of death on the marker. The historical society has connected with a descendant of Nott who is going to pay to have the date engraved on the stone, she said.

The tour will return to the museum by 5 p.m.