Groundbreaking held for Wall of Honor expansion

The Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas broke ground on the first phase of the expansion to the Veterans Wall of Honor on Saturday, March 19.

Roger Armstrong, president of the veterans council, said he was honored by the size of the crowd in attendance.

"Today we're going to launch the first addition to the monument," he said. He added the existing wall is full of names, and more room must be made for more names. He said an estimated 16,000 veterans are yet to be recognized. The majority of names on the existing wall are from the previous era, he said, dating all the way back to the Revolutionary War. The council is encouraging younger veterans from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to participate, he said.

Armstrong described the expansion, which, when completed, will consist of five circular pads representing the five branches of the military. In the center will be a large open space for remembrance and quiet reflection. The expansion will be a very expensive endeavor, he said. Earlier estimates put the cost at $1.2 million, which could rise considerably in today's economy, he said. He expressed his hope that everyone would go to the council's website, vetwallofhonor.org, where the council will post photos and videos. People can also use the website to donate to the cause. He also recognized Ray Brust, president emeritus, under whom plans for the expansion project began.

Brian Shewmaker, of Shewmaker Construction, is the contractor for the project. Hight Jackson and Associates is the architect and Crafton Tull is the engineer.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman addressed the crowd, thanking the veterans council for its hard work.

He said he wanted to share with the crowd a few thoughts on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said Congress is united to put additional sanctions on Russia. He said the U.S. is not going to get into a shooting war with Russia, but is in an economic war with Russia, as is the rest of the free world. He said Russian currency is currently "not worth anything." He is in favor of supplying weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, he said.

He said of the wall expansion, "I think this is so exciting. We've enjoyed the Veterans Wall of Honor for decades. The good news is we need additional space for more names. Our veterans organizations are stepping up to fulfill that need at this beautiful park. It's great to be at a groundbreaking where it's actually happening."