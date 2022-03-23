Colorful carving

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Lois Gibbons, a member of the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club, is resplendent in her St. Patrick's Day attire while carving a flower on a piece of cottonwood tree bark during the club's gathering Thursday, March 17. The club is looking forward to hosting the Artistry in Wood Show to be held Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church auditorium.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Lois Gibbons, a member of the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club, is resplendent in her St. Patrick's Day attire while carving a flower on a piece of cottonwood tree bark during the club's gathering Thursday, March 17. The club is looking forward to hosting the Artistry in Wood Show to be held Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church auditorium.