Carving concentration

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Wilson "Scotty" Scott carves a flower into a piece of cottonwood bark during the Thursday, March 17, meeting of the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club at Riordan Hall. The club is preparing to host its 35th Artistry in Wood Show on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, at the auditorium of the Bella Vista Assembly of God church.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Wilson "Scotty" Scott carves a flower into a piece of cottonwood bark during the Thursday, March 17, meeting of the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club at Riordan Hall. The club is preparing to host its 35th Artistry in Wood Show on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, at the auditorium of the Bella Vista Assembly of God church.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Wilson "Scotty" Scott carves a flower into a piece of cottonwood bark during the Thursday, March 17, meeting of the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club at Riordan Hall. The club is preparing to host its 35th Artistry in Wood Show on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, at the auditorium of the Bella Vista Assembly of God church.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Wilson "Scotty" Scott carves a flower into a piece of cottonwood bark during the Thursday, March 17, meeting of the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club at Riordan Hall. The club is preparing to host its 35th Artistry in Wood Show on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, at the auditorium of the Bella Vista Assembly of God church.

Bennett Horne