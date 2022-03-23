Cards and Games

Monday St. Bernard Double Deck Pinochle

Winners March 14 were: Couples -- first, Darlene Kuta and Nancy Veach; second, Wayne Doyle and Dan Bloomer; third, Dick and Nancy Sherbondy. Honorable mention -- Jim and Janet Callarman

Individuals -- first, Becky Thompson: second, Al Akey; third Fran Parrish. Honorable mention -- Ginny Swinney

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners March 10 were: North-South -- Renee Charpie and Gary Stumbo; East-West -- Len Fettig and Robbie Tyler

Winners March 15 were: North-South -- Michael Foley and Fay Frey; East-West -- Billie Herriott and Len Fettig.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners March 8 were: first -- Roy Knafla and Connie Knafla; second -- Marj Shafer and Lynda Delap. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Come join the fun. No prior experience is necessary. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners March 15 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Marj Shafer. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marie Ryan. Winners for Texas Canasta were: first, Mabel Ashline; second, Linda Waugh. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners March 15 were: first -- Jim and Janet Callarman (Perfect Score!); second -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach; third -- Chris and Chris King; fourth -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley. Honorable mention -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau.

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players of any skill level are always welcome. Any questions call 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners March 16 were: first -- Alice Dickey; second -- Andy Pilkerton.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners March 10 were: first, John Young; second, Mary Beth Estes; third Deana Smith. Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes with an open invite.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners March 5 were: Blue Team (one point win) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Mike McConnell and Bill Armstrong. Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]