Bronze sculpture to be placed at Bella Vista Public Library

The City of Bella Vista and members of its Arts Council will host an unveiling ceremony for recently acquired artwork, to be featured at Bella Vista Public Library.

Artist Susan Blackwood's bronze sculpture "On Top of It" will be revealed in its new home at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at Bella Vista Library located at 11 Dickens Place.

This sculpture was produced in 1990 in the likeness of the artist's nephew, and purchased recently by the city for the library.

"My hope is that this sculpture will thrill children and adults, give them a giggle and remind them to keep climbing higher and higher," Blackwood said.

Blackwood's inspiration for her art comes from life all around her. She is an award-winning artist in multiple mediums and has been nationally recognized in art magazines, books and on several podcasts. She and her husband relocated to Bella Vista in 2019 from Bozeman, Mont.

The Bella Vista Arts Council, an advisory board that works with city staff and council members to promote the arts in Bella Vista, created a monthly program in 2019 to feature local career artists in Bella Vista. More than 30 of 80 chosen artists have so far been recognized and honored with a certificate from Mayor Peter Christie, on behalf of the city. Blackwood was recognized as the February 2022 Artist of the Month.

For more information on Blackwood, visit her website at www.susanblackwood.com.