Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, March 7

2:26 p.m. Police received a report on Ventnor Circle that a pit bull attacked someone's dog and the dog was injured. Police responded and issued a nuisance dog citation to the owner of the pit bull.

Tuesday, March 8

8:12 a.m. Police received a report at the Bella Vista Recycling Center that someone dumped a lot of trash behind the building.

Wednesday, March 9

10:45 a.m. Police received a report on Fairway Drive that a man and a woman were going door to door soliciting for carpet cleaning. The reporting person believed they were casing homes. Police contacted the city to find out if a solicitor permit had been issued for the company in question, and none had been. Police were unable to locate the man and woman, who were apparently on foot.

5:48 p.m. Police arrested Annetta Jean Ziemianin, 45, in connection with warrants out of Benton County Sheriff's Office, Bentonville Police Department and Rogers Police Department, and Jeffery Dean Davis, 47, in connection with possession of a firearm by certain prohibited persons, during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Trafalgar.

Thursday, March 10

1:29 a.m. Police arrested Katina J. Bradley, 49, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Casey's General Store.

8:40 p.m. Police arrested Mike Hartsfield, 54, in connection with a warrant out of the Benton County Sheriff's Office, and Gwyn Faye Hartsfield, 61, in connection with driving while intoxicated and open container during a traffic stop at Cedar Crest and Oakmount Drive.

Friday, March 11

3:51 p.m. Police received a report at the police station that someone had stolen money from a couple using their debit card.

Saturday, March 12

4:57 p.m. Police received a report on Brentwood Drive that four dogs came onto someone's property and tried to attack them. The reporting person had their pants ripped but they did not press charges, according to the report.

8:21 p.m. Police arrested Adam P. Williams, 40, in connection with driving while intoxicated, open container, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Cunningham Corner.

Sunday, March 13

3:42 p.m. Police received a report on Finger Drive that someone stole $400 from the reporting person's Cash App after finding their phone outside.