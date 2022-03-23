Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club meets every fourth Wednesday of the month. No meeting in July or August 2022.

On Wednesday, March 23, the BVGC will meet at the Bella Vista Community Church at 75 E. Lancashire. Social time starts at 9:30 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. Guest speaker, Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie, will host an interactive discussion about the city's designation as Tree City USA. He will discuss the requirements, the ongoing commitments and what this means to the residents of Bella Vista.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30-5 p.m. (time change) every Monday, in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the North door) beginning Monday, March 21. CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or try outs are required to join. The group includes women of all ages and voice range. For more information, or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Director Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876 7204 or visit online at perfectharmonybv.com and Facebook.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the A&M Railroad Museum located at 306 E. Emma in Springdale. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage. For more information visit the website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

NAGS

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 28, at the Bentonville Public Library located at 405 South Main St. in Betonville. The meeting will be a roundtable discussion with emphasis on the 1950 US Census whose data is scheduled to be released to the public on April 1. Everyone is welcome.

Calico Cut-Ups

The next guild meeting for the Calico Cut-Ups is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday, March 28, at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Park behind the church on the lower level leaving the drive-thru clear for loading and unloading. The guest speaker will be Lori Lee Triplett, business manager for Quilt and Textile Collections. She has successfully combined a variety of passions which include research, writing and performing into the quilt world as well as being an award-winning writer. She has written more than 15 books and numerous magazine or journal articles with more on the way. Her most recent book, co-written with her sister Kay Triplett, is Hidden Treasures from the Poos Collection.

Her presentation is a trunk show titled "Ancient Way, Modern Days." She will be conducting a Fabric Stash Jewelry Workshop prior to the meeting of the guild. The workshop starts at 9 a.m. and there are still openings. The workshop is $35 including the kit. Learn how to create jewelry from your own fabric stash using durable Kraft-Tex. Contact Sharon Moravits at [email protected] or call 417-434-6943 to sign up for the workshop. For more information access the guild website at calicocutups.com under events/guild programs for a link to more information about Lori Triplett.

Membership meetings have a $5 guest fee that helps defray program costs when the club hosts a paid speaker. This fee is applied to membership if joining the guild the same day of a visit. There is no charge for an initial visit. Membership of $25 is half price July through December.

Retired Nurses of NWA

The Retired Nurses of NWA will meet at noon Tuesday, March 29, at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville in classroom A. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Café beginning at 11:15 a.m. The noon presentation by two Community Health Workers from UAMS will be about the Marshallese community in NWA and how covid has impacted them. For more information, call Mikey Morgan at 316-644-0472 or 479-715-6352

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The club recommends masking and observing social distancing or consider the meeting by Zoom if unvaccinated or living in the same household with other at-risk persons.

One March class remains (in the Training Center): March 30, Wednesday, 9-11 a.m. "Data: Where Is It and What To Do With It" with Pete Opland. Email Grace Chang at [email protected] to sign up.

New members and visitors are welcome to the general meetings. Detailed directions to meeting rooms and information on the Zoom simulcast can be found on the website. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. The benefits of club membership include help clinics, remote assistance for members with computerized devices and free classes on a variety of topics. Visit the website at BVComputerClub.org for more information.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Wednesday, April 1, on the Glory Hole Waterfall Trail (two-miles out and back) and to Magnolia Falls, Stahle Falls and Woods Boys Falls (with an option to bush-wack to the David Hadlock Cascade), which will be 4.7 miles out and back. We will meet at the Glory Hole trailhead at 9 a.m. After this hike we will drive approximately five-miles to the Magnolia Falls Trailhead. The location of both trail-heads can be found on Google Maps or by using the AllTrails app.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society announces two upcoming Star Parties. The club will gather Saturday, April 2, for the Annual Messier Marathon. On Saturday, April 9, there will be a public star party at Pea Ridge Military Park. The solar viewing will start at 1 p.m. with the Star Party that evening as it gets dark.

SCAS is an amateur astronomy club based in northwest Arkansas. Monthly club meetings of the SCAS are held the second Tuesday of each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. SCAS Kids Club runs along with the general meeting and all ages are welcome.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, and will feature speakers, constellation of the month and an Astro Fundamentals video. For further information contact President Bill Murphy at 479-855-7180.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be held Tuesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. to feature the owners of Simplicity Farms, lavender growers in Missouri. Meetings are open to the public and take place at 816 NW 8th Street in Bentonville. Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit their website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/.

Christian Women's Connection

The CWC Prayer Connection will meet at 9 a.m.Wednesday, April 6, at 26 Drummore Drive in Bella Vista.

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Carrie Kittinger and her presentation of "A Woman's Heart." The special feature will be a Style Show by "The Deb Project." Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, April 8. For a reservation, call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Marsha Landess at [email protected] This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Bella Vista Apple Computer Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will meet again at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. The agenda will be a discussion and demonstration of proper settings for your iPhone/iPad that will enhance your battery life; help protect your privacy and improve your security while online.

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Club meets at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome.The subjects for the monthly meeting agendas include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhone's, iPads and Mac computers. For more information or questions, please contact Gene Goodrich at 479-899-5531 or [email protected]

Artisan Alliance of Wishing Spring

The Artisan Alliance of Wishing Spring is accepting new members to the art club. The club meets every three months for art and craft demos and member news (covid and weather permitting). The next meeting will be posted on the website www.artisanalliance.net.

Wishing Spring Gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m Thursday through Saturday, weather permitting. Contact wishingspringgallery.net or 479-273-1798 for more information.

Brain Teasers Club

The monthly meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month in the community room of the Bella Vista Public Library. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

Mystery Book Club

Bella Vista does indeed have a mystery book club. Monthly meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public library. For more information, contact Pat at [email protected]

Thursday Jam

Want to jam and harmonize on the songs of the Everly Brothers, the Kingston trio, Buddy Holly and Ricky Nelson, among others? This group meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the members' homes on a rotating basis. If you are interested and have questions call 479-876-6275.

Paint on Your Own

Paint on Your Own is an artists group that meets from 8:30-noon each Friday at Riordan Hall. You can paint on your own with acrylics, oil, watercolor, pencils, drawing, etc. Anyone interested in joining may come. It's just $2.50 or no fee with a picture POA card at the front desk. Call Anita Carroll at 479-402-3001 if you have any questions.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information, visit www.wishingspringgallery.net.

Bella Vista Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of every month at Riordan Hall. Members work on any needle craft they like such as knitting, crocheting, beading, cross stitch, embroidery, etc. There is no entry fee if a POA picture ID is presented at the reception desk. Otherwise the fee is $2.50. Fee for the group is only $2 annually and new members are welcome. Those with questions can call Rosalyn at 479-276-2033.

BV Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Bella Vista currently meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. at Concordia of Bella Vista and the fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m., also at Concordia. There are pastries for breakfast and light refreshments for the evening meeting. Each meeting provides a program of general interest and guests are always welcome. For additional information contact Bob at 479-866-7438.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse, 1 Pamona Drive, off Scottsdale, near I-549. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and www.Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

Great Issues

Every two or three weeks, this club of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among several approaches as in these examples of books read: "The Closing of the Muslim Mind" by Robert Riley; "Father of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern," by Victor Davis Hanson; "Rise of Christianity," by Rodney Stark; "AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order," by Kai-Fu Lee.

Books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall, located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409, or email [email protected]

BV Friends in Genealogy

The Bella Vista Friends in Genealogy (FIG) meets on the second Saturday of each month at Concordia. The group discusses and shares family histories and assists those who might have questions or need help with their genealogy research. Anyone interested in genealogy and family history is welcome to attend the monthly meetings. Contact Deena at [email protected] for more information.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista at 9 a.m. every Thursday with a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10-11 a.m. The club is a fishing, conservation and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista). The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas. Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas parties. Visitors are always welcome.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) rehearses at Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Dr, Bella Vista, 72715. There is plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas' state covid guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers and is preparing for a late spring 2022 Jazz Concert. All women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join -- no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays at 12:45-3 p.m. Call Elaine (918) 857-1675 or checkout www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com and Facebook.com/BellaVistaChorus/.

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Monday mornings at Riodan Hall. Weigh-ins begin at 8:15 a.m. Meetings are held from 9-10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

Weight Watchers Group

Weight Watchers (WW) meets every Monday beginning with weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. followed by a meeting at 10 a.m., at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. All are welcome to attend this supportive group on a weight loss journey.

TOPS #0532 Saturday

Chapter 0532 meets weekly on Saturdays at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The club weigh-in is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. It's not always smooth sailing on the weight loss journey. The support "network" through TOPS and its members will give the motivation and support you need on your weight loss journey.