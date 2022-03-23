Bella Vista church news

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Palm Sunday Weekend Worship: Celebrate the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem by attending a Palm Service on Saturday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m. or Sunday, April 10 at 9:30 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. There will be a Palm Parade for children at the 9:30 am Traditional service.

Maundy Thursday: On Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m. in honor of the Passover, there will be a special family service. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about the meal Jesus was celebrating at His Last Supper. Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper, the Garden of Gethsemane and Jesus' arrest.

Good Friday: On Friday, April 15 at 6 p.m., there will be a Stations of the Cross Service. The Stations Service is a powerful way to contemplate, and enter into, the mystery of Jesus' gift of Himself to us. The service involves our senses and our emotions as we experience the love of Jesus in a new and deep way. The Stations Service will be in the Sanctuary and does not require walking.

Easter Weekend: The entire church will celebrate Easter together on Sunday morning, April 17, at 9:30 and 11:15 a.m.; therefore, there will be no Saturday Service April 16. An Easter Continental Breakfast will be served before both Sunday services on Easter morning. We ask each attendant to bring a live flower (no silk) on Easter morning, April 17. Before the morning services, there will be an adorning of the small cross near the Sanctuary entrance with flowers. As you place your flower in the wire mesh, experience the cross coming to life.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

Lenten Soup Suppers and services are every Wednesday during the Lenten season. Meals will be served at 6 p.m. with Lenten service to follow at 6:30 p.m.

A traditional Seder meal will be served at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at United Lutheran Church. All are welcome to attend but reservations will need to be made by Thursday, March 31. If you wish to attend, please contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Lenten services will continue Wednesdays at 5 p.m. The services will continue through April 6 with a look at the Crucial Hours during this Lenten Season. Bring a sack supper and the Ladies Aide will provide a dessert. All are welcome to take part in these inspirational Wednesday nights.

Then during Holy Week, Maundy Thursday service will be at 5 p.m. April 14 and Good Friday service will be at 5 p.m. April 15. Easter, April 17 the service will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by an Easter Brunch.

More information is found at http://beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or call 479- 876- 2155.

Bella Vista Community Church

Lenten Soup Suppers and Meditations will be hosted each Wednesday through April 6. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. in McKay Hall. Meditation begins at 6:20 p.m. in the sanctuary. Contact the church office at 479-855-1126 to sign up. Suggested donation is $3 for an individual and $5 for a family.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Lenten Soup Suppers are held each Tuesday during Lent at 5 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. All are welcome. The cost is $4 per person. Please sign up in the Information Center each week so we know how many to prepare for. Also, please bring a can of soup each week to share with area food pantries. Following supper, there will be a brief Taizé worship service. Call the church office to sign up (855-2390).

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Lenten worship services are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where they will distribute groceries in person.

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon.

There will be a Community Blood Drive from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, March 25. Please contact CBCO (Community Blood Center of the Ozarks) to schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood or 417-227-5006 or contact the church.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

For many, the covid pandemic has brought profound grief. Maybe this grief was caused by the loss of a loved one, the loss of health, the loss of a job or the loss of companionship. Whatever the cause, someone may be suffering from a crisis of the heart. Those in this situation should please consider the program, "When Mourning Dawns: Living Your Way through the Seasons of Grief" as a journey together in search of a new beginning in life, a fresh start.

Each Tuesday evening for nine weeks from 5:30-7:30 p.m., beginning March 15, First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista offers a gathering to learn about and walk through grief together. This is not a "spill your guts" kind of gathering. Instead, those in attendance learn what grief does to individuals while sharing experiences in ways that are healing, watching videos that offer suggestions of how to heal, and lifting burdens through the love and care of each other.

In-person gatherings will take place in the parlor each week. Enter the building by the Becker Hall, west entrance. Those only able to attend by Zoom need to register at https://fumcbellavista.com/grief or call the church office at 479-855-1158. This invitation is open to everyone.

For questions or for more information, please contact the Rev. Brenda Wideman at [email protected] or the church office.

