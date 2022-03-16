The Weekly Vista obituaries for March 16, 2022

Marilyn Jean Muirhead

Marilyn "Lynn" Jean Muirhead, 88, of Bella Vista, Ark., died March 6, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.

She was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Ralph and Sylvia (Crandall).

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard; son, Douglas Payne; brother, Daryl Mason; and sister, Corinne Pool.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Payne of Broken Arrow, Okla.; daughter, Deborah Dowis of Gretna, Neb.; and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service and burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Fayetteville National Cemetery, April 1, 2022.

A full obituary can be viewed and condolences may be conveyed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR.