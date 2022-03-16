RELIGION: Don’t lose your goodness of mind

Last night I woke up with a great idea for a Monday Musing, however, I didn't write it down so when I woke up this morning it was gone. You ever have something like that happen? So, this came across my email a while back and I thought I'd share it with you instead.

A man sees a snake dying in flames and decides to free it from the fire. As soon as he catches it, the snake bites him causing excruciating pain. The man immediately drops the snake, and the reptile falls back into the burning flames.

At this point the man, looking around, finds a metal pole and uses it to take the snake from the flames again, saving its life.

Another man, who had seen what happened, approaches the man and asks him: "This snake bit you! Why are you trying to save his life?"

The man replies: "The snake's nature is to bite, but that won't change my nature, which is to help."

Don't change your nature just because someone has hurt you. Don't lose your goodness of mind but learn to act carefully.

Peace,

Skip

•••

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.