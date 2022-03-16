Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Zeke is this week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. He is a handsome and friendly 4-year-old platthound mix. He gets along well with other dogs and with cats. Zeke is already fixed and current on his vaccinations and will be microchipped before leaving for his forever home. His adoption fee is $60. Fore more information on Zeke, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, or visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

