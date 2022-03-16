Permit approved for beer garden at Blowing Springs Park

The Bella Vista Planning Commission approved a request by the Property Owners Association for a conditional use permit to run the Gear Garden for another season at Blowing Springs Park.

The vote was not without discussion and disagreement as to whether or not the permit should be permanent or temporary, as it was last year, when the POA was granted the permit to operate the beer garden at the park from May through December.

Last year's permit was approved on a temporary basis so that the commission could review the results of that year's operation before agreeing to approve a permit for 2022.

City staff recommended approving the permit request after finding no complaints on record about the Gear Garden during its inaugural 2021 season as well as a favorable report from the Bella Vista Police Department.

An email from BVPD to city staff revealed "no noise or parking complaints" involving the Gear Garden and only five calls for service from that area of the park: three false alarms for the Gear Garden, one a theft of bicycles from a person camping in the area and one call of an officer making contact with a group of bicyclists in the area.

City staff also reported receiving no public comment regarding the Gear Garden after posting a notice of the POA's request for the permit.

Commissioner Doug Farner said the commission should "put a limit through this calendar year so we can (review it) again" after Dec. 31 instead of allowing for a longer permit.

"I would be willing to go a little longer than that. Maybe two years," added Commissioner Gail Klesen. "I still think it needs to be reviewed every so often."

The main reason, she said, was because "if you all remember, this was all done and planned and put in place prior to (the POA) coming to the Planning Commission. So I think they were probably on pretty good behaviour with our wait-and-see attitude. With them serving alcoholic beverages and it being very public I think we should review it every so often."

POA Director of Business Development Tommy Lee said his organization worked hard to make sure everything was done to the standards of the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control Board in the Gear Garden's first year and felt that eye to detail warranted a permanent permit.

"We do manage 12 alcohol permits throughout the POA and I do maintain a very close relationship with the ABC," he said. "I understand the hesitation of making it a permanent conditional use, but I think the POA is pretty responsible in the community with how they manage their business. We've never had any ABC issues; we've never over served. We just don't do that. We stay on top of our staff pretty well. I think giving us a year and seeing how we performed was satisfactory, and I would really like to, with all due respect, push for the more permanent conditional use permit."

Farner then made a motion to approve the permit, but only through Dec. 31, 2022. But the motion failed when he and Klesen were the only two to vote "yes."

Clayton Sedberry, participating in his first regular session on the commission, then made a motion to approve the permit with no limit and that motion passed with only Farner and Klesen casting "no" votes.

Also during the session the commission, by unanimous votes, approved the re-platting of a subdivision as well as two lot split requests.

Anderson Engineering, the applicant in the re-platting request, was proposing the re-plat of an existing subdivision in the city limits. That subdivision, Barrett Subdivision, was originally platted in 2006. The new proposed subdivision, which will be called Glen Lyon Estates, will have lots reconfigured to different shapes, sizes and placements that will be more compliant in code requirements. The subdivision also contains a cul-de-sac street which will now be shorter in length and wider at its radius.

Glen Lyon Estates, which will now have eight lots instead of 20, is located near Blakelee Way and Pentland Drive.

Both lot split requests were applied for by Cooper Communities, Inc.

The first is located just outside the city limits but within the city's planning area at the intersection of AR 340, AR 94 and Berwick Lane.

The second split request pertains to a lot located in the northwest corner of the city at 15645 Rocky Dell Hollow Road.

The proposal will split a .81-acre tract from an 11.99-acre parent tract.