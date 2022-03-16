OPINION: Buffalo River versus Current River

I've been following the publicity about this being the 50th anniversary of the designation in 1972 of the Buffalo River in Arkansas as the first national river, so I became curious after reading Harris McKee's letter to the editor in the March 2 The Weekly Vista about the Current River in Missouri getting that designation in 1964, eight years earlier.

My understanding after checking with a former National Parks Service employee is that the Current River and the Jacks Fork River in Missouri were designated as part of the first "national park area to protect a river system," named the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, as opposed to the designation of the Buffalo River as the first "national river." One refers to a park area and river system, and the other refers to one river only.

Xyta Lucas

Bella Vista