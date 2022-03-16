Mark Your Calendar

March 18

• The John Brown University Cathedral Choir will kick off its spring tour with a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Village Baptist Church, 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The choir, directed by Steven Hamilton, will perform a variety of music from around the world: Canada, the United States, Estonia, Russia, Spain and Africa. The musical styles will include Renaissance favorites to more modern and contemporary works. The concert is free and open to the public. A love offering will be collected to help JBU with tour expenses if you desire to give. For more information call 479-855-7775 or visit the church website at www.vbconline.net.

March 19

• On Saturday, March 19, there will be a Welcome Meet and Greet at the Bella Vista Country Club (98 Clubhouse Dr) with an informal gathering at 9:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to come early to meet other attendees. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. New homeowners and renters in the past 9-12 months are invited to join. This will be an opportunity to introduce yourselves and meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the amenities. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at [email protected] who will contact you with details.

• The NWA Veterans Council will host a ground breaking ceremony for the first new wall in the expansion plan honoring veterans. The event will take place at the Veterans Wall of Honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Space is still available for those who wish to honor a veteran. For more information and forms go to the council's website at VetWallofHonor.org.

March 25

• St. Bernard's Catholic Church's second Lenten Fish Fry will be Friday, March 25. The Bella Vista Strings will add entertaintment.

The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The phone number to contact is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass, 4:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30-9 a.m. Sunday.

The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.

March 31

• Republic Services will offer a spring appliance pickup free of charge to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of April 4-8. Residents must sign up prior to the week of pickup. Signups will be accepted starting Tuesday, March 1, through noon on Thursday, March 31. The address to sign up via email is [email protected] To sign up by phone call 479-876-1255, opt. 7. No signups will be accepted after noon on March 31.

Refrigerators or other items that use Freon will NOT be picked up. The Benton County Solid Waste District does collect items containing or manufactured to contain refrigerant through a Special Waste Dropoff Program for a fee.

A list of other items that are not allowed can be found online at https://bellavistaar.gov/residents/appliancepickup.php.

Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday, April 4, regardless of individual pickup days. Depending on the number of participants, pickup could take a few days.

April 1

• The Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild will host a country store from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, April 1, and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at the Bella Vista Assembly of God Church, 1771 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Shop various items such as quilting notions, quilting patterns/books, quilting fabric, handmade boutique items, raffle quilts and other collectables. Guild member Alice McElwain is a certified quilt appraiser and will be available to appraise any quilt you may have for $10.

April 4

• Dug Hill Through the Years will be presented by Dale Phillips and Xyta Lucas, co-presidents of the Bella Vista Historical Museum at 5:30 p.m. at the Library.

April 10

• The Property Owners Association's Board of Directors Election Candidates for the 2022 year are Jason Loyd, MaryAnn Bradley, Jerre Barron, Jr., Mike Abb and Sheila Heward. The election begins April 10.

April 16

• A driving tour of historic cemeteries in Bella Vista is scheduled for Saturday, April 16, as a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The cost is $15 per person or two for $25. The tour will last approximately four hours. Reservations are required and may be made by calling or emailing the museum, or stopping by in person during open hours of Thursday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

The cemeteries that will be visited as time allows are Beavers, Donovan/Nott, Dug Hill, Funk, Miller, Mills, New Home, Summit and Wilson. Participants will meet at the museum and carpool from there. The museum is located on Highway 71 near Kingsland, at 1885 Bella Vista Way. The museum's phone number is 479-855-2335. The email address is [email protected] and website is bellavistamuseum.org.

April 23

• The Riordan Spring Bazaar returns this year from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. Local artisans and crafters will sell handmade items. To obtain a vendor application email [email protected]

• The Bella Vista Property Owners Association's Kids Summer Activity Sign-up Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at Riordan Hall from 9 a.m.-noon. POA members' children or grandchildren can sign up at this event to participate in swim lessons, the Bella Vista swim team, tennis camp, or paddleboard camp. Youth swim lesson sessions fill up quickly so plan to attend.

April 24

• Bella Vista Farmers Market will begin its 2022 season on Sunday, April 24. The market will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30, 2022, in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd.

The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sunday. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon, to fill your fridge with fresh goods or simply visit with your neighbors.

The market coordinator is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians and entertainers. To apply, visit the city's website at http://www.bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Applicants will be contacted by the market coordinator.

Contact market coordinator Samantha Mosher with questions at [email protected]

April 29 and 30

• The City of Bella Vista will sponsor the Citywide Garage Sale Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, with a rain date of May 6 and 7. Considering the ongoing pandemic, the event will be planned to proceed as conditions allow. Participants should proceed as safely as possible and at their level of comfort in welcoming shoppers to their residences.

The city has partnered with Discover Bella Vista, the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission, as well as Bella Vista Neighbors, a neighborhood program and website. An online map of garage sale locations during the two days will be provided on the Bella Vista Neighbor's website for shoppers' ease in locating sales. To submit your address and to plan your shopping adventure beforehand, visit the map online at https://www.bellavistaneighbor.com/garage-sales.html. Sellers can enter which day(s) they wish to participate and classify the types of items that will be sold. A link to a printable list of addresses will also be available for the event. Those who submit their address by Friday, April 1, will be included on the printable list.

If you operate a business in Bella Vista and want to get involved, contact Cassi Lapp by email at [email protected]

• The Bella Vista Historical Museum is making available the parking spaces nearest the highway in front of the museum and the former American Legion building next door for individuals who would like to participate in the city-wide garage sale on April 29 and 30 (rain dates May 6 and 7) but who don't want to have a garage sale at home. Volunteer Dustie Meads is coordinating this project as a fundraiser for the museum. Anyone interested in renting one or more of the spaces is invited to contact Dustie for details at 479-381-8546. The rent will be $25 for one space, $45 for two spaces which will cover both days of the sale. Set up will start each day at 8 a.m., with shut down by 5 p.m. The museum will be open the same hours both days.

Vendor parking will be on the grass north and east of the Settler's Cabin. Contact Dustie now to reserve one or two of the remaining spaces as they are going fast. Contact the museum at 479-855-2335.

May 17

• The POA's Annual Meeting/Election Closes at 6 p.m. at Riordan Hall.