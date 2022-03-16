Garden club planning for sale

The Bella Vista Garden Club is making plans for its April plant sale.

Joal Miller, chairman of the sale, said the club has grown 600 tomatoes, zinnias and coleus plants from seeds. The sale will be April 22-23 at Village Wastewater at 380 Bella Vista Way. Appointments will be held on April 22, due to covid concerns, and everyone is welcome from 8 a.m.-noon on April 23, Miller said.

She said the club has only been holding the April sale for the past couple of years. A woman who worked at the wastewater facility used to sell tomatoes, zinnias and coleus plants and give the proceeds to charity. The garden club took over her efforts, Miller said. Growing plants from seeds was a new experience for many of the club members, who usually grow from cuttings, she said.

The club's proceeds go to a charitable cause as well, she added. Sales go toward the garden club's scholarship fund, which last year enabled the club to award two $4,000 scholarships to students attending the University of Arkansas horticultural program.

Miller noted the staff at the wastewater facility has been very helpful, watering the plants and keeping the heaters on in the greenhouses during winter weather when club members could not get there to care for the plants.

The club's larger May sale will be May 20-21 and will focus on perennials. Rather than being from seeds, the majority of the perennials will be from cuttings in people's yards in Bella Vista. Miller added this means "We know they do well in Bella Vista."

During the May sale there will be appointments on May 20, and on May 21 from 8 a.m.-noon everyone will be welcome.

Miller said of the garden club, "We just have a great group of people -- mostly women -- but some men, which is great because we need the muscle. They're awesome and it's a great way to meet people."

She added she became involved with the club when she moved to Bella Vista four years ago. She worked at the plant sale in 2019 and started making friends.

"People are so friendly and good at making you feel comfortable," she said.

She was asked to chair the plant sale, so she agreed.

"Then my first sale was during covid," she said.

She added the sale used to be a one-day event and it was "massive," so she knew she wanted to do things differently. She said many people have liked the appointments because there are fewer customers on hand, and that enables individuals to talk with a master gardener and ask them questions. The committee likes it as well because the experience is less overwhelming, she said.

She summarized, "The people are just so nice and I've been so appreciative of them welcoming me. It's a great group."