Flip Putthoff will talk floating the Buffalo River

See birds at Shores Lake

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to Shores Lake and the Ozark National Forest on Saturday. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Shores Lake picnic area. Possible birds to see include brown-headed nuthatches, red crossbills and other pine-forest birds.

Anyone interested in birds who is fully vaccinated is welcome. People may join or leave the trip on their own schedule. Optional trips may include a visit to Frog Bayou Wildlife Management Area near Alma.

Call Joe Neal at 479-521-1858 for details.

Float the whole Buffalo

Floating the whole Buffalo National River in one trip, 135 miles from Ponca to the White River, is the topic of a free program at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, floated the length of the river in 2009 and will talk about his trip. He hopes to inspire others to float the whole Buffalo in 2022, the 50th anniversary of the stream's national river designation.

"It's the canoe trip of a lifetime that's right in our backyard," Putthoff said. "It's a trip anyone with basic paddling and camping skills can enjoy." He will have his canoe and all the gear he took on the trip. Topics will include essential items to take, characteristics of various sections of the Buffalo and tips for planning long-distance float trips.

Hikers loop around park

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike 4.5 miles on March 23 along the Bashore Loop of the Hidden Diversity multiuse trail at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area. Meet at the trailhead at 9 a.m. It is a mile south of Arkansas 12 on Piney Road.

Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] Visit bvhikingclub.com for more information.

Walk explores Bentonville

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk on March 23 at Bentonville. Registration is 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store at 100 S.E. J St.

The walk will start and end at Park Springs Park, where walkers may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer route. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Artists capture forest beauty

Heart of America Artists Association will kick off "Painting the Arkansas State Parks" with an outdoor painting event March 24-26 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area. The public is invited to watch artists paint throughout the park. Artists will present their work for sale from 4 to 5 p.m. on March 26.

Shirts celebrate 50th

Buffalo National River Partners, in cooperation with Bonfire, an online merchandise store used by nonprofit organizations across the country, is offering T-shirs and sweatshirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River in 2022.

Shirts feature the 50th anniversary logo created by Laura Salinas of Rogers. The artwork shows a canoe paddler passing a bluff with another person paddling a birchbark canoe.

Sales are a fundraiser for Buffalo National River Partners that supports the cultural, recreational and educational programs at Buffalo National River. The Buffalo was designated the nation's first national river by Congress in 1972.

Visit bonfire.com/store/buffalo-national-river-partners/ to order merchandise.

Corps hiring park attendants

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks park attendants for the 2022 visitor season.

These paid positions offer an opportunity to spend the season working in the parks at Beaver Lake. Park attendants are the primary point of contact for most campers and day-use visitors during the recreation seasons. Contact Park Ranger Lucas Wicker, 501-340-1705, [email protected] for details.