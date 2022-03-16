Farmers Market starting in April

The Bella Vista Farmers Market will begin its 2022 season on Sunday, April 24.

The market will operate from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30, 2022, in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd.

The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of a few markets in the northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sunday. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon, to purchase items to fill a fridge with fresh goods or simply visit with neighbors.

The market coordinator is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians and entertainers. To apply, visit the city's website at http://www.bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Applicants will be contacted by the market coordinator.

Contact market coordinator Samantha Mosher with questions at [email protected]