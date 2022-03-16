Cards and Games

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners March 3 were: North-South -- John Frey and Michael Foley; East-West -- Joa Bain and Martha Kolk.

Winners March 8 were: North-South -- Len Fettig and Robert; East-West -- George Watson and Jay Lacy.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners March 8 were: first -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; second -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney; third -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley. Honorable mention -- Chris and Chris King.

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players of any skill level are always welcome. Any questions call 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners March 9 were: first -- Chuck Seeley; second -- Alice Dickey.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners March 3 were: first, Mildred Vennerbeck; second, Cornelia Fleming.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes with an open invite.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners March 4 were: Table one -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Stan Neukircher. Table Two -- first, Bill Roush; second, Kirk Greenawalt. High Score -- Bill Roush.

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners March 5 were: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Art Hamilton, Mike McConnell, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.

Email scores to [email protected]