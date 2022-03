Terri O’Byrne/The Weekly Vista Snow on Friday, March 11, catches on a shamrock and covers early spring growth. Big, fluffy snowflakes fell on Bella Vista with one to three inches that disappeared the following day.

Thursday, March 17 Sunny AM/Cloudy PM Precip: 21% High: 74^Low: 41 Friday, March 18 Showere in AM Precip: 58% High: 57^Low: 35 Saturday, March 19 Mostly Sunny Precip: 5% High: 64^Low: 43 Sunday, March 20 Mostly Sunny Precip: 2% High: 70^Low: 52 Monday, March 21 Scattered Tunderstorms Precip: 53% High: 63^Low: 51 Tuesday, March 22 Rain Precip: 42% High: 61^Low: 41 Wednesday, March 23 Partly Cloudy Precip: 12% High: 58^Low: 38

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content