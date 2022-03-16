Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Feb. 28

6:32 p.m. Police received a report on Leicester Drive that two dogs chased the reporting person and trapped them in their car.

Tuesday, March 1

8:15 a.m. Police received a report at Village Bible Church that someone was impersonating the pastor and scamming people out of money.

9:42 a.m. Police received a report on Bear Hollow Trailhead that someone's vehicle was broken into and a workout band was taken.

Wednesday, March 2

10:40 a.m. Police received a report on Bear Hollow Trailhead that someone was peeking into vehicle windows where break-ins have occurred. Extra patrol was assigned to the area.

4:27 p.m. Police arrested Kimberly Annette Johnson, 39, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71 South at the rest area.

Thursday, March 3

8:11 p.m. Police arrested Joshua C. Udell, 42, in connection with domestic battery third degree on Merritt Drive.

Friday, March 4

4:36 p.m. Police arrested Larry Ray Neighbors, 48, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence, and Bryan Edward Rogers, 49, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North and Arkansas Highway 340.

Saturday, March 5

12:09 a.m. Police received a report on Beeston Lane of several shots fired. The responding officer noted in the report that fireworks had just gone off.

10:51 a.m. Police received a report at Bella Vista RV Storage that someone was dumping on the property.

Sunday, March 6

3:15 p.m. Police received a report at Lambeth and Kingsland of two men walking down the side of Lambeth headed north carrying machetes.