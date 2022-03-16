Bella Vista church news

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

For many, the covid pandemic has brought profound grief. Maybe this grief was caused by the loss of a loved one, the loss of health, the loss of a job, the loss of companionship. Whatever the cause, someone may be suffering from a crisis of the heart. Those in this situation should please consider the program, "When Mourning Dawns: Living Your Way through the Seasons of Grief" as a journey together in search of a new beginning in life, a fresh start.

Each Tuesday evening for nine weeks from 5:30-7:30 p.m., beginning March 15, First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista offers a gathering to learn about and walk through grief together. This is not a "spill your guts" kind of gathering. Instead, those in attendance learn what grief does to individuals while sharing experiences in ways that are healing, watching videos that offer suggestions of how to heal, and lifting burdens through the love and care of each other.

In-person gatherings will take place in the Parlor each week. Enter the building by the Becker Hall, west entrance. Those only able to attend by Zoom need to register at https://fumcbellavista.com/grief or call the church office at 479-855-1158. This invitation is open to everyone.

For questions or for more information, please contact the Rev. Brenda Wideman at [email protected] or the church office.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

The community is invited to United Lutheran's St. Patrick's Day Stew Supper on March 17 from 5-6:30 p.m. The meal will include Irish Stew, mashed potatoes, soda bread and dessert. The meals are $10, which will be used to support the youth. There is the option of dine in or grab and go. For more information please contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

Lenten Soup Suppers and services are every Wednesday during the Lenten season. Meals will be served at 6 p.m. with Lenten service to follow at 6:30 p.m.

United Lutheran Church's W-ELCA group welcomes all to a special event presentation by NWA's Saving Grace. It will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall on Monday, March 21. Saving Grace provides a safe and stable home for young women ages 18-25 who have aged out of foster care or who are seeking an alternative to an unstable living situation.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The Missions Committee is working with Canopy NWA to help resettle refugees in Northwest Arkansas. With the Afghan crisis and continuing global relocations, Canopy has resettled over 130 refugees in the last six months. To help with this growing need to support newly-arriving families, PCBV has launched Love Your Neighbor project. This month's focus on how individuals can help is through donations of gently used furniture. For more information, or to make a monetary donation, call the church office at 479-855-2390.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Lenten services will continue Wednesdays at 5 p.m. with a snack-sack supper afterwards. The services will continue through April 6.

Bella Vista Community Church

Lenten Soup Suppers and Meditations will be hosted each Wednesday through April 6. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. in McKay Hall. Meditation begins at 6:20 p.m. in the sanctuary. Contact the church office at 479-855-1126 to sign up. Suggested donation is $3 for an individual and $5 for a family.

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista (DOC)

Disciples Men's Fellowship will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Breakfast and fellowship will be followed by a short devotional led by Garry Cathcart and discussions of various work projects. All men are invited to attend.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Lenten worship services are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where they will distribute groceries in person.

St. Bernard's Catholic Church

The next Lenten Fish Fry will be held March 25 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. The Bella Vista Strings will add entertaintment. The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The phone number for more information is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass from 4:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30-9 a.m. Sunday. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon.

There will be a Community Blood Drive from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, March 25. Please contact CBCO (Community Blood Center of the Ozarks) to schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood or 417-227-5006. You may also contact the church.

