Welcome meetings continue for residents

Not everyone who moves to Bella Vista understands the unique community. Since 2017, a mostly volunteer group has been working to change that.

The next quarterly Welcome Meet and Greet is coming on Saturday, March 19 at the Bella Vista Country Club, according to organizer Debbie Sorensen.

It's a casual meeting that starts with a half hour for coffee and socializing at 9:30 a.m. At 10:00 the presenters begin.

"My main goal is to cover amenities in Bella Vista and allow time for questions," Sorensen said in an email.

Both Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie and Property Owners Association General Manager Tom Judson address each meeting.

Judson usually begins with a short explanation of the POA, the city and the ACC and what each agency does in Bella Vista. There's also a hand out so new members can bring that information home. Then Judson goes over a map of the amenities, reminding new members of the golf courses, lakes, pools, fitness centers, parks and restaurants that are run by the POA.

Christie talks about the city and city issues. He usually gets questions about high speed internet, Sorensen said.

Xyta Lucas and Dale Phillips, co-presidents of the Bella Vista Historical Society, are usually present with their Bella Vista history book for sale. They also provide a one page history of Bella Vista beginning with the original resort that opened in 1915 when Little Sugar Creek was dammed to form Lake Bella Vista.

The chance to ask questions is an important part of each meeting, Sorensen said. The only time she remembers the audience being negative was during the months that the stump dump fire on Trafalgar Road was burning. With the fire safely extinguished, most people are happy with their decision to move to Bella Vista.

The quarterly meetings have been running since 2o17, but during the worst part of the covid pandemic they were held online. Now the Meet and Greet is back at Country Club. It usually ends between 11 and 11:30, but many of the participants choose to move to the BV Bar and Grill for lunch with some of the organizers.

Sorensen is a volunteer who has been organizing the event since it started in 2017. She also serves on the POA's Recreation Committee. She prefers that participants register by contacting her at [email protected], but there's usually space for a few walk ins.