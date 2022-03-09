The Weekly Vista obituaries for March 9, 2022

Larry L. Behlendorf

Larry L. Behlendorf, 91, died peacefully March 2nd, 2022, of cancer.

He was born in 1930 in Cudahy, Wisc., to Earl and Dorothy Behlendorf. He attended Boys Trade and Technical High School (Boys Tech) in Milwaukee where he became a plumber. He served two years in the Army during the Korean War. Afterwards, he worked in Wind Lake, Wisc., and later became owner of, Behlendorf Plumbing and Heating until retirement, when he moved and built a home in Bella Vista, Ark. In Wisconsin he enjoyed duck and deer hunting, fishing, trap shooting, and camping. In retirement he enjoyed fishing, gardening, cribbage, and his volunteer job at Bella Vista Recycling Center. He was a member of United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Catherine; daughters, Cindy Behlendorf, Suzanne Buntrock, Lisbeth Behlendorf; son, Steven Behlendorf; sister, Diane (W. Alan) Ehr; brother, Doug (Linda) Behlendorf; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.

Gregory Grim

Gregory Grim, 75, died Feb. 23, 2022.

He was born Jan. 20, 1947, in New Market, Va., to Gladys Grim. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson School and Roosevelt College. He was an 11 year veteran of the Navy. He lived in Scottsdale, Ariz., before moving to Bella Vista in 2003. He retired from GTE Automatic Electric and Lucent Technologies with 27 years as the Director of Human Resources. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista. His passions were his family and his love of Chevrolet Corvettes.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Janice; sons, Brian and Mark; daughter in law Gillian; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Bella Vista Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Brenda Hartley

Brenda Hartley, 73, of Noel, Mo., died Thursday, March 3.

She was born on Nov. 22, 1948, in Bentonville, Ark.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Hartley of Noel; and her son, Kevin Payton of Coldwater, Ohio.

Consistent with her wishes, no public services will be held.

Donations to the children's charity of your choice are encouraged. She had a special place in her heart for the work of the Shriners Children's Hospital.

Mary Lee Snively

Mary Lee Snively, 92, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Feb. 22, 2022.

She was born July 2, 1929 to Edwin and Mary Leona Dunlap Nordheim. She went to Bemidji State University and graduated with a teaching degree. After marriage she moved to Coldwell, Idaho and taught school and later moved back to Bemidji where she helped in the construction company and other enterprises. She enjoyed being active and loved to golf, ski, play cards, quilt and knit. Later in life, she knitted many prayer shawls to share with and comfort others.

She was preceded in death by her infant son and infant granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Jack Snively; three children, Jon (Janice) Snively, James (Laurie) Snively, Jana (Mike) Perron; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

