Spring Fling Crafts Show set for April

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- Lori Webb is looking forward to the warm, spring days ahead when she launches her first-ever Spring Fling Craft Show.

She usually teams up with her sister but, this time, she'll be going solo.

It's something about which she's pretty excited.

"We have over 55 vendors and were full within a month of advertising it," she said. "We want it to be a successful event."

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Pineville Community Center. Craft vendors and several food trucks will offer a variety of items.

Craft makers from Kansas City, Springfield, Arkansas and more will showcase their handcrafted wares.

WH Farms Café of Diamond will offer breakfast and lunch. Several other food vendors will offer funnel cakes, fried Oreos, kettle corn, pork rinds and Dole pineapple whip.

Webb has about five years of experience in co-hosting craft shows. She wants to make sure that this first endeavor in Pineville supports the community and that the vendors deem it a success.

At this point, all indoor vendor spaces are reserved. However, Webb can offer some outdoor spaces if vendors are interested.

Webb also will host a silent auction, with all proceeds going to the Pineville Fire Department, as well as a raffle for two Easter baskets.

The Pineville Easter Egg Hunt will take place that day, so Webb believes the timing will be great.

Admission and parking for the craft show are free. The event will be held rain or shine.

Anyone desiring more information may contact Webb at 417-346-5729 or 417-223-5400.