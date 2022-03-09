RELIGION: If I’ve only one life…

In 1961 an advertising copywriter named Shirley Polykoff was working for the Foote, Cone & Belding advertising agency on the Clairol hair-dye account when she pitched this idea to a room full of executives: If I've only one life, let me live it as a blonde!

The rest, as they say, is advertising history.

Actually, Shirley had already created magic in previous campaigns. Her first big idea had been five years earlier. The slogan was: "Does She or Doesn't She?" (Do you remember that it was an ad campaign for hair dye?)

She also came up with "The Closer He Gets, the Better You Look."

But this line -- If I've only one life, let me live it as a blonde -- was, perhaps, her greatest -- in terms of success in advertising, anyway.

It leads to an interesting question: How would you complete this sentence? "If I've only one life, let me live it as a ... ."

As a what? Devoted mom? Loyal husband? Faithful friend? Successful business leader? Committed Christian?

The truth is, we each have only life to live -- and there are only a few goals worth pursuing.

And one is greater than them all.

In weighing the various measures of success, the Apostle Paul said, "I also consider everything to be a loss in view of the surpassing value of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord." (Philippians 3:10)

Just a few paragraphs before, he said, "For to me, to live is Christ ... ." (Philippians 1:21)

Paul was saying: If I've only one life, let me live it as a sold-out follower of Jesus Christ.

Peace,

Skip

•••

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.