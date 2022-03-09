OPINION: State races finalized with filings, changes set for NWA

Forgive the list format, but at this juncture in the "new numbering" after the 2020 U.S. Census, it might be easier to follow.

As the dust settled from the state filings, there were a few surprises, but some incumbents in the northwest Arkansas area were gleeful, not catching an opponent. Some races will not be decided until November, at least four have Libertarian opponents along with Democratic and Republicans seeking these positions.

Area State House Seats:

House District 14 – Grant Hodges, a former state Rep., of Rogers now out of office is running as a Republican against Democratic challenger Brian Eaton of Bentonville.

House District 15 – State Rep. John P. Carr, a Republican from Rogers is running against Rachel Cox, a Democrat, from Rogers.

House District 16 -- State Rep. Kendon Underwood, a Republican of Cave Springs, is running unopposed.

House District 17 -- State Rep. Delia Haak, a Republican, from Centerton, is running unopposed.

House District 18 -- State Rep. Robin Lundstrum, of Elm Springs, a Republican, is seeking re-election. Her Democratic challengers are Monique Jones of Springdale and Hunter Vick of Springdale. The Democrats will face off in the May primary to meet Lundstrum in the November General Election.

House District 19 -- There is no incumbent in this race. Hunter Vick, Paula Irwin, and Richard Billingsley, both Democrats will meet in the May primary with the winner facing Republican candidate Steve Unger in November.

House District 20 -- State Rep. Denise Garner, a Democrat of Fayetteville, is seeking re-election. She is unopposed.

House District 21 -- State Rep. Nicole Clowney, a Democrat, of Fayetteville, is seeking re-election. She is unopposed.

House District 22 – State Rep. David Whitaker, a Democrat, is seeking re-election. He is challenged by Republicans Brian Hester of Fayetteville, who lost to Whitaker in the last election cycle and Don E. McNaughton, also of Fayetteville only one of whom will face Whitaker after the May primary election.

House District 23 – A four-person field has developed with no incumbent in this district. Three Republicans Bryan Suggs of Fayetteville, Jim Wilson of Greenland and Kendra Moore, of Lincoln, only one of this trio will advance to November, facing Libertarian candidate Ryan Hanson.

House District 24 – State Rep. Charlene Fite, a Republican from Van Buren will have Christie Robertson, of Alma, as a GOP opponent in the May Primary. There is no Democratic candidate or Libertarian in this race.

State Senate Filings In NWA:

State Senate District 28 – Lone Democratic challenger Jim Wallace of Eureka Springs will see who emerges from the field of five Republicans. Incumbent state Senator Bob Ballinger of Hindsville is seeking re-election. He is challenged by Republicans, former state Senator Bryan B. King of Green Forest; state Rep. Keith Slape of Compton; Robert "Bob" Largent of Harrison and Theodore (Ted) Walker of Huntsville.

Senate District 29 -- Two Republican candidates, Jim Petty of Van Buren and Warren Robertson of Alma, will face off in May. There is no Democratic or Libertarian candidates filing.

Senate District 30 -- State Senator Greg Leding, a Democrat of Fayetteville is seeking re-election. He has no opposition.

Senate District 31 -- This is a new district with a lone Democratic candidate, Lisa Parks of Tontitown, who will in November face the winning of a trio of Republicans, state Rep. Clinton Penzo of Tontitown, Andres Thompson of Springdale and Paul Colvin, Jr., of Springdale. The winner of this trio will face Parks in November.

Senate District 32 -- Two Republicans, State Rep. Joshua Bryant of Rogers will face Jim Tull of Rogers in the May primary. There is no opposition for November.

Senate District 33 -- State Senator Bart Hester, a Republican from Cave Springs, is seeking re-election. There is no opposition for November.

Senate District 34 -- A pair of Republicans, State Rep. Jim Dotson of Bentonville and Mayor Peter Christie of Bella Vista, will meet in May, the winner facing J. P. DeVillers, a Liberterian candidate from Bella Vista in November.

Senate District 35 -- A trio of Republicans, State Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie of Gravette, Tyler Dees of Siloam Springs and Jeff Tennant of Gentry will meet in the May Primary. The winner will advance to November, facing Doug Peterson, of Gravette, a Libertarian.

Lots of races to watch and many new names to learn about on the campaign trail.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.